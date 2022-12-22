OLEAN — A strong offensive second half was not enough for the Olean High boys basketball team to keep up with visiting Williamsville East Thursday night.
The Flames rode a hot start — leading 9-0 early on — to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and 39-23 at halftime en route to a 74-62 win over Olean in non-league play.
Isaiah Smith scored a team-high 16 points for Olean while Cade Anastasia had 14 points. Thomas Bates added 13 points and Caedyn Tingley marked 12 points. After winning two straight, the Huskies fell back to .500 at 3-3 with the loss to the Class A Flames.
For Will East, Dorian Facen led the way with 21 points and Macen Evans had 17 points. Shaun Kolnacki and Kirill Sorkin had 11 points each.
‘Our guys fought hard in the second half and actually got the lead down to five in the fourth quarter,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “East rebounded well down the stretch and scored on them and we struggled to make a shot down the stretch.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIAndover/Whitesville 58, Scio/Friendship 47SCIO — Kohler Niedermaier paced Andover/Whitesville with 20 points.
A/W snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-6.
For Scio/Friendship (1-5), Ethan Davenport scored 22 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 57, Fillmore 44FILLMORE — Leading 23-22 at halftime, Fillmore could not keep up with Wellsville in the second half as the Lions outscored the Eagles 35-21.
Logan Dunbar paced Wellsville with 18 points and Aiden Riley had 10 points.
Just 12 days earlier, Wellsville beat the Eagles 70-46 in the Allegany County IAABO Tournament championship.
“My guys were really motivated after a lackluster performance against Wellsville two weeks ago,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “We really answered the bell and matched their intensity, and the game was a back and forth slugfest. Unfortunately we hit a lull on the offensive end towards the end of the third and they hit a dagger 3 that stretched the lead to 10 a few minutes into the 4th … that really took some of the life out of us. After that Logan got some big finishes and putbacks in the post, and we just couldn’t mount any kind of offensive run.”
For Fillmore, Jair Bialek scored 13 points and Mitchell Ward added 12.
“Really proud of how the whole team battled,” Crouch said. “Wellsville isn’t a traditional basketball rival for us, but we have been scheduling them the past few years, and hope to keep doing so. They expose our weaknesses and make us better for our long term goals, and they are always great games.”
Additionally, Fillmore honored Bialek, who moved to Fillmore this year, for scoring his 1,000th career point.
Clymer 41, Ellicottville 33ELLICOTTVILLE — Leading 31-27 entering the final quarter, Clymer put the game away holding Ellicottville to six points in the fourth.
Gavin Dietrich led Ellicottville (2-6) with 11 points. Caedon Wyatt had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals while Owen Chudy grabbed six boards.
For Clymer, Blake Kopta scored 14 points with four steals, Tanner Mihalko had 12 points and five boards while Jonathan Massing grabbed 11 rebounds and made four blocks.
“It was a defensive battle most of the night,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “We turned the ball over way too many times to be successful tonight. It was a close game throughout but I think Clymer won the battle of the boards and took care of the ball a little bit better tonight.”
Brocton 35, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 31BROCTON — With the narrow road loss, Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-8 on the season.
Brocton improved to 3-6.
AT FILLMORE Wellsville (57)
Costello 1 0-0 2, Riley 3 4-4 10, Brockway 1 4-6 7, Billings 3 0-0 7, Vogel 2 1-1 5, Bailey 0 2-3 2, Dunbar 9 0-2 18, Howard 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 11-16 57.
Fillmore (44)
Zubikowski 2 0-0 5, Bialek 4 2-3 13, Colombo 2 4-4 8, Ward 5 2-6 12, Sisson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 8-13 44. Wellsville 14 22 38 57 Fillmore 16 23 33 44
Three-point goals: Wellsville 2 (Brockway, Billings); Fillmore 4 (Bialek 3, Zubikowski). Total fouls: Wellsville 13, Fillmore 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Clymer (41)
White 0 2-2 2, B. Kopta 4 3-6 14, Massing 3 1-2 7, Mihalko 5 0-0 12, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Buerk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-10 41.
Ellicottville (33)
Chudy 0 1-2 1, Nuzzo 2 0-0 4, B. Wyatt 3 1-5 8, Benatovich 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 5 0-0 11, C. Wyatt 3 0-0 7. Totals: 14 2-7 33. Clymer 14 19 31 41 E’ville 10 18 27 33
Three-point goals: Clymer 5 (B. Kopta 3, Mihalko 2); E’ville 3 (B. Wyatt, Dietrich, C. Wyatt). Total fouls: Clymer 7, E’ville 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Clymer won.
AT OLEAN Williamsville East (74)
Facen Jr. 9 0-1 21, Kolnacki 4 3-5 11, Evans 7 0-1 17, Weiss 4 0-3 8, Sorkin 4 0-0 11, Wisniewski 1 1-2 4, Singh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 4-12 74.
Olean (62)
Tingley 4 3-4 12, DeRose 3 0-0 7, Anastasia 7 0-0 14, Bates 4 4-6 13, Smith 6 3-4 16. Totals: 24 10-14 62. Will East 24 39 53 74 Olean 10 23 43 62
Three-point goals: Will East 10 (Facen Jr. 3, Evans 3, Sorkin 3, Wisniewski); Olean 4 (Tingley, DeRose, Bates, Smith). Total fouls: Will East 17, Olean 11. Fouled out:
Evans (WE).
JV: Olean won.