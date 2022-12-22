OLEAN — A strong offensive second half was not enough for the Olean High boys basketball team to keep up with visiting Williamsville East Thursday night.

The Flames rode a hot start — leading 9-0 early on — to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and 39-23 at halftime en route to a 74-62 win over Olean in non-league play.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social