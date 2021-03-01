ALBANY (TNS) — Will Brown, who just completed his 20th season at University at Albany basketball coach, has been dismissed by the school, several media accounts reported Monday morning.
The news was first reported by WNYT sports director Rodger Wyland.
UAlbany's season ended Sunday with an 83-77 loss to Hartford in the America East Tournament quarterfinals. The Great Danes finished 7-9, their third straight losing season, and the fourth consecutive loss in the tournament quarterfinals.
Under Brown, UAlbany won five America East championships (2006, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015), going to the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons.