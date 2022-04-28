All you need to know about the National Football League’s 87th Player Selection Meeting … aka “The Draft,” is that talent experts agree that this is the most unpredictable lottery they can remember.
The first round will be conducted tonight (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 8 o’clock) at the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday at 7 p.m., while Rounds 4-7 will begin Saturday at noon. All three networks will broadcast the entire draft, though ESPN2 will replace ESPN Friday at 8 p.m. due to the NBA playoffs.
One of the reasons for this draft’s uncertainty is that many NFL personnel people feel that as few as 16 players have legitimate first-round grades among the 32 selections, with the very real possibility of no quarterback going in the first half of it and no running back tabbed until Round 2.
Mock drafts are the scourge of pro football, with everybody but your aunt Loretta formulating one and the highest profile “experts” cranking out multiple versions, just to give themselves plausible deniability.
Thus, a check of two dozen mocks offered 12 different choices for Buffalo’s first-round pick.
Cornerbacks Andrew Booth (Clemson), Trent McDuffie (Washington) and Kaiir Elam (Florida), Iowa State running back Breece Hall, offensive linemen Zion Johnson (Boston College) and Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), Michigan safety Daxton Hill, wide receivers Jahan Dotson (Penn State), Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Chris Olave (Ohio State), Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo and Georgia linebacker Quay Walker were offered as the Bills’ pick in various mocks.
For the record, six of them tabbed Booth, Hall was the choice of four, McDuffie, Dotson, Hill and Johnson were the selections of two each while the other six were individual outliers.
AT CORNERBACK, there has to be a sense of desperation for Buffalo.
All-Pro Tre’Davious White is still recovering from surgery after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving night. There’s no guarantee he’s at full speed when training camp opens.
On the other side, undrafted Levi Wallace, whom the Bills tried to oust from the starting job with three different veterans, never did relinquish the position. In March, he signed with the Steelers.
Buffalo has another talented corner, but Taron Johnson is one of the NFL’s top nickel backs and isn’t about to be asked to change positions.
That leaves Dane Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2019, Cam Lewis, plus Olaijah Griffin, Nick McCloud and Tim Harris, a quartet of street free agents starting their third NFL seasons.
If cornerback isn’t an obvious necessity, in a league that’s become more pass-oriented every year, what is?
SO WHAT highly-rated corner might fall to the Bills?
Four of them are projected as first rounders but two of them, Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, are predicted to be picked well before the Bills select at No. 25 and there’s a thought that even McDuffie might be gone, though odds are that Booth will still be on the board.
And, in fairness to its history, Buffalo has drafted well when picking a cornerback in the first round. Since the start of the common draft in 1967 the Bills have drafted that position 11 times either in the first round or with their initial selection in a lottery.
That group, chronologically: Mario Clark (‘76), Derrick Burroughs (‘85), James Williams (‘90), Thomas Smith (‘93), Jeff Burris (‘94), Antoine Winfield (‘99), Nate Clements (2001), Leodis McKelvin (‘08), Stephon Gilmore (‘12), Ronald Darby (‘15, taken in the second round but Buffalo’s first pick in that draft) and White (‘17).
John Pitts (‘67) and Henry Jones (‘91) were listed as defensive backs when drafted but both played safety in the NFL.
Of that group, Winfield played 14 seasons and made three Pro Bowls with Minnesota, Clements earned a Pro Bowl during a 12-year career, Gilmore, in his 10th season and joining his fourth team, has made five Pro Bowls and was NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the Patriots and White, in five seasons with Buffalo, has been voted to two Pro Bowls.
Darby, Clark, Burroughs, Smith, Burris and McKelvin, despite a blown kickoff return in New England for which Bills fans never forgave him, were all functional starters.
The only bust was Williams … a pretty good success rate.
BUT THERE are other factors for Buffalo in this year’s draft.
The Bills have eight picks, one each in all but the sixth where they have two. However, they have so much quality depth, all eight choices won’t make the 53-man roster. Thus, general manager Brandon Beane might opt for one of his favorite draft pursuits … trades.
Indeed, one scouting service speculates he might deal any or all of Buffalo’s picks in the first three rounds, separately, to move up.
Should none of the four top corners fall to the Bills in the first round, Beane would likely change his strategy as a dozen players at that position are rated in the Top 90 and thus Buffalo could get a solid one in Round 2.
Hall is not projected as a first-rounder but clearly Buffalo covets a back with receiving skills, which is why the Bills were so miffed that J.D. McKissic reneged on his agreement with them to return to Washington.
And, with Emmanuel Sanders likely retiring and Cole Beasley, an unsigned free agent after being cut, Buffalo could use depth at wide receiver, especially one with deep speed, and that’s a position of strength in this draft with as many as six possible first-rounders and eight graded in the Top 50.
The Bills are also a bit thin at linebacker, though only two are projected in the first round.
Clearly, the best guess is cornerback with the initial pick, even if Beane has to make a trade to do it.