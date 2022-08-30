There are National Football League roster cutdown days that produce nary a surprise.
But that wasn’t the case Tuesday for the Bills.
When they reduced their roster to the regular-season limit of 53, what many fans feared sadly occurred.
Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, who injured his knee on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans, hasn’t recovered sufficiently from surgery and was put on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games. That’s a grueling stretch in which Buffalo visits the defending Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams, hosts the Titans and travels to Miami and Baltimore and will face two elite quarterbacks, LA’s Matthew Stafford and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.
If White’s return is delayed, next up is Pittsburgh in Orchard Park, at Kansas City and, after the bye, home with Green Bay, meaning matchups with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.
It’s a stretch where a team desperately needs its top cornerback, especially one who’s among the best in the league.
The Bills feared losing White for part of the season, but hoped it wouldn’t happen. Now, having lost Levi Wallace, the starter on the other side, to free agency, Buffalo’s starting corners a week from tomorrow night figure to be young veteran Dane Jackson and one of two rookie draft choices, Kaiir Elam (first round) or Christian Benford (sixth).
White will be ineligible to practice for the first four weeks of the season. He could start in Week 5 which starts a 21-day window during which the Bills would need to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list for the entire season.
AS FOR the cuts, there were few surprises, though a pair of veterans, tight end O.J. Howard, a former first-round draft pick of the Buccaneers, hadn’t shown enough to be Dawson Knox’s backup and running back Duke Johnson, who played for four teams in his first seven years in the league, merely became a victim of a numbers game at his position.
Also waived was No. 3 quarterback Matt Barkley, though he’ll likely re-emerge on the 16-man practice squad.
Two other cuts also figure to emerge there, though both are risky: third-year wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and free agent rookie running back Raheem Blackshear, who both had great camps and preseasons, were waived but could well be snatched up before getting to the practice squad, for which Johnson is also a candidate.
Veteran linebacker Andre Smith was put on the suspended list due to a six-game ban for performance-enhancing drugs. And defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released with an injury settlement.
Other cuts from Monday and Tuesday:
Offensive linemen: Greg Mancz, Luke Tenuta, Alec Anderson, Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen
Defensive linemen: Mike Love, Kingsley Jonathan, Brandin Bryant, Prince Emili, C.J. Brewer and Daniel Joseph
Defensive backs: Nick McCloud, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas
Wide receivers: Tanner Gentry and Neil Pau’u
Linebacker: Joe Giles-Harris
Six of eight draft choices made the roster, the lone exceptions being two sixth-rounders, Tenuta and punter Matt Araiza, cut last week after he was charged in a civil suit for involvement in a gang rape.
In a bit of a rarity, no free agent rookies made the roster.
The current roster has no punter but that will likely be rectified today from the waiver wire — former Titan and Grand Island native Brett Kern, 36, is the favorite — as will the Bills putting together their 16-man practice squad.
