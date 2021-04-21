With only his senior season left to play, Amos Whitcomb officially made plans to continue his lacrosse career on April 8, signing a National Letter of Intent to play the sport in college.
Whitcomb plans to attend and play NCAA Division I lacrosse at the University of Albany. His high school coaches, Jamie Pierce and Larry Wheeler, and family members including his father, Chad, and brothers Kobe, Kaine and Miles, joined him for the letter signing.
New York did not have a spring sports season in 2020 due to the pandemic. The last time Whitcomb played high school lacrosse, he posted dominant numbers for the Warriors. Whitcomb was a Section 6 Class D all-star, scoring 57 goals with 66 assists. He was also a New York State small school all-state honorable mention. The Warriors went 13-3, going undefeated in league play and making the sectional championship game.
Since then, Whitcomb has tried to play lacrosse whenever he gets a chance after missing the ‘20 high school season.
“I’ve been to tournaments here and there,” he said. “Some get canceled and then you can’t go to them. School is difficult (during COVID). Now we’re back and I’m doing better, getting my grades up.”
Whitcomb is set to join a consistently strong program at Albany. Under coach Scott Marr, the Great Danes have won nine America East Conference championships and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 10 times since 2002. Salamanca High School graduate Keelan Seneca, who played with Whitcomb in high school in 2019, is currently a sophomore on the Albany men’s team, playing attack.
“Their play style is free, like you can be creative out there,” Whitcomb said of why he chose Albany. “That’s like my type of style.”
The Salamanca senior is undecided on a major, but said he wants to study the outdoors.
He first picked up a lacrosse stick at age 3, “the same as my brothers.” Seeing others from the Allegany Indian Reservation make it to college lacrosse, or even play professionally, made Whitcomb believe it was a goal for him.
“Just seeing people from my rez go to places,” he said, “They said college can really help with that.”
As he waits for the spring season, Whitcomb picked up another sport, playing varsity football for the first time and stepping into the lineup as a fullback.
“Right now I’m just doing football to keep me in shape,” he said. “Then I’m going to work out during lacrosse season and after that during the summer (to get ready for college).”