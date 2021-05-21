Let’s talk some baseball … specifically no-hitters and Tony La Russa.
IF IT SEEMS as if there’s a hitless game every other day in the major leagues, that’s a bit of hyperbole, but the perception is apt.
When the Yankees’ Corey Kluber pitched a no-no at Texas Wednesday night, it became the sixth of the MLB season.
For the record, the big league mark in the modern era is seven (1990, ‘91, 2012 and ‘15) … but that was in a 162-game season. This year’s half-dozen have come barely a quarter of the way into the campaign.
And that doesn’t even include the seven-inning effort by Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner in the Diamondbacks’ doubleheader against Atlanta. That’s because, 30 years ago, MLB decreed that for a game to be considered a no-hitter it had to be at least nine innings. Bumgarner went the distance but, starting last season, baseball decreed that a doubleheader would consist of two 7-inning games.
What’s interesting about this year’s barrage of no-hit games is that only half those pitchers have been all-stars: Kluber, Baltimore’s John Means (Seattle) and Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (Cleveland).
The other three are San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (Texas), Carlos Rondon of the White Sox (Cleveland) and Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (Seattle).
Turnbull and Kluber actually threw their no-nos on consecutive days.
Three teams -- the Rangers, Indians and Mariners -- have each been no-hit twice. It has to be noted that Seattle is 30th, and last, in major league team batting average and Cleveland is only two spots better at 28th. But Texas ranks in the top half of MLB batting (14th).
There’s all manner of speculation on the reason for this season’s rash of no-hitters, most of it centering on the increased quality of pitching -- including bullpens loaded with relievers who throw in the upper 90s -- and hitters swinging for the fences, worrying more about “exit velo(city)” than getting on base.
But this year’s no-hitters, including Bumgarner’s aborted effort, have been complete games sans pitching changes. They also haven’t featured excessive strikeouts as the six this season have averaged barely nine.
However, there is one indicting statistic.
With the season barely 25% complete, MLB teams are averaging under eight hits per game, the fewest in 113 years during the dead-ball era.
If you’re a betting person, feel secure in wagering that we haven’t seen the last no-hitter of this campaign.
LA RUSSA, the oldest active manager in the big leagues at 76, who returned following nine seasons away from the game and seven years after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, took over the White Sox last winter.
His hiring wasn’t exactly received with joy in Chicago and not merely because shortly after being named manager, he got his second DWI in 14 years.
The real concern for many White Sox fans was that, at his advanced age, La Russa would have a hard time relating to his talented young team.
And that concern came to fruition this week.
Chicago was leading the Twins, 15-4, in the ninth inning of a game Monday at Minnesota.
The White Sox’s Yermin Mercedes was hitting with a 3-0 count against Twins’ infielder Willians Astudillo, who lobbed in a 47 mph pitch. Mercedes jumped on it and delivered a long home run.
Afterward, La Russa was fuming, saying he had given Mercedes the take sign and called him “clueless.”
He referred to it as a teachable moment for Chicago’s designated hitter, adding, “I said a young player made a mistake -- which, by the way, he did -- and we need to acknowledge it. Part of how you get better as a team is, if something goes wrong, you address it.”
But most of the reaction was against the manager, including the media and White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn.
“The way I see it, for position players on the mound, there are no rules,” he said. “... if you have a problem with whatever happens, then put a pitcher out there. Can’t get mad when there’s a position player on the field and a guy takes a swing.”
To which La Russa responded, “Lance has a locker; I have an office. I would be willing to bet there wasn’t anyone in the clubhouse that was upset I mentioned that’s not the way we compete. If someone felt that way, then it’s my job to correct it. You don’t swing 3-0 when you’re up by that big a lead.
“If you’re going to tell me that sportsmanship and respect for the game of baseball and respect for your opponent is not an important priority, I can’t disagree with you more. You think you need more (runs) to win, you keep pushing. If you think you have enough, respect the game and opposition. Sportsmanship.”
The real problem is La Russa and his roster are from vastly different generations.
He’s from that old school of “unwritten rules” where the score needn’t be run up. The twenty-somethings under his charge feel that they should get all they can and if a position player comes in to pitch, he that’s what he deserves.
In my mind, reaction to the controversy is chronological. Middle-age fans and older are on LaRussa’s side, those under 45 think “What’s the big deal?”
But there’s also a sizable mitigating factor.
Despite the backlash against his hiring for a second stint with the White Sox, La Russa has led Chicago to the best record in the American League.
