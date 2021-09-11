OLEAN — For a half, it appeared as if it would be a perfect night for Olean High football.
Ideal weather, a festive mood as former coach Mike Taylor was honored for his 10-year career, in particular, the undefeated 1981 team that won a New York State Class B title, and it seemed the current Huskies would even their record.
But, alas, after Olean took a 7-0 intermission lead on quarterback Railey Silvis’ 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Jamison Pittman, West Seneca East found its rushing legs in the second half.
The Trojans (2-0), who routed Lake Shore, 63-12, in their opener scored 28 points in the third and fourth quarters in dropping Olean to 0-2, via a 28-14 victory.
Silvis added the Huskies’ second touchdown on a 1-yard, third-period run and finished with 62 yards on 10 carries including a sack and his 58-yard sprint preceded the first touchdown.
Pittman, who rushed 42 yards on 10 carries, set up Olean’s second TD via a 68-yard kickoff return.
West Seneca East, which rushed for 277 yards, 183 of them in the second half, got two TD runs from fullback Derek Hamm and one each from fellow backs Charlie Rosado and Mike Kwiatkowski.
FOR TAYLOR, last night’s celebration of the 10-0 1981 team that won both the Section 6 and NYS Class B titles and his 10 coaching seasons was a group effort.
“I moved back to Olean two years ago and I’d been thinking about it for many years as I’d moved around from job-to-job and lost touch with people,” he explained. “When I got back, I talked with (former players) Jerry Trietley, Kenny Wright and Jack Quigley about doing some sort of a get-together to catch up. Then, when I ran into Joe Washington, it kind of blossomed from there.
“It was suggested we should honor the ‘81 team because it had been 40 years since the championship.”
The event, which consisted of a meet-and-greet at the Parkwood in the afternoon and a picnic at War Vets Park before the game, drew members of the ’81 team plus six of its cheerleaders and some five dozen former players, coaches and support people from Taylor’s coaching seasons.
All were introduced at halftime and a group photo was taken of the ’81 squad in front of the scoreboard -- which read “1981” and “10-0” before the game.
As Washington noted, “We came up with a thing called the ‘Mike Taylor Years’ (1979-88). As juniors, we never played varsity football … we were seniors in ’81.
“What sticks out from that season is the first and the last games. If we don’t win that first game against St. Francis (down 20-0 at the half), we’re not talking about that season. But we came back (to win 22-20). And the last game we got a chance to get back after Springville (13-7 win at then-Rich Stadium) for the sectional title.”
He added, “We didn’t know we were going to be state champs until a week or two after the season so we never got a chance to celebrate as a group. There are a lot of guys (who came back) from all over. I think they realize it’s been 40 years and we finally get a chance to celebrate with everybody who was involved with the program over Mike’s 10 years.”
That 10-0 ’81 team had a streak of four straight shutouts and the only two close games were the season’s first and last. Two years later the Huskies opened 8-0 before losing to Alden in the sectional playoffs.
Quigley added, “A little-known fact about that ’81 team was the players from South Olean, kind of the core of that team, were undefeated as Ponys, Midgets, JVs and their senior year. That shows the continuity coming up from youth football to the varsity level.”