PORTVILLE — Using a balanced scoring effort, the Portville girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by topping Falconer 60-43 on Friday.
Mia Welty had a team-high 17 points with six rebounds and four assists, Lilly Bentley had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds and Mallory Welty scored 10 points with four assists and three steals.
“Lilly Bentley was physical underneath and seemed to gain some confidence,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “We’ve been working her hard, trying to make her realize how special she is going to be. Tonight she didn’t look like a freshman.”
Also for the Panthers (5-1) in the CCAA East I game, Mia Hlasnick marked 10 rebounds and five assists, Reggie Tkacik had six rebounds and Teagan Kosinski had five rebounds.
Grace Lundmark led Falconer with 15 points, Ava Fenton had 12 points and Courtnee Peterson had 10.
“Both teams came out very aggressive in the first but we were able to hit some key shots, including four three-pointers in the second quarter to give us an 18-point cushion at halftime,” Inga Welty said. “At one point in the third, we had built up a 27 point lead. Credit to Falconer, they never gave up and continued to pressure us full-court man (defense) until the end of the game.”
CCAA EAST ISilver Creek/Forestville 41, Salamanca 35SILVER CREEK — Jaeden Hubbard led Salamanca with a double-double, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and three steals in a loss.
Makayla Burch chipped in with six rebounds for the Warriors (0-6).
Abby Rice marked her own double-double, leading Silver Creek/Forestville with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and six steals. Malani Eldridge added 10 points and six rebounds.
CCAA EAST IICattaraugus-Little Valley 23, North Collins 22NORTH COLLINS — Alex Minnekine scored a team-high six points to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-0) in a comeback victory.
The T-Wolves trailed 16-13 entering the fourth quarter.
Makenna Williams led North Collins (2-2) with seven points.
Ellicottville 45, Franklinville 25
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland scored 19 points to lead Ellicottville (4-1, 4-0) to its fourth consecutive victory.
Dalayla Alexander added 12 points for the Eagles.
For Franklinville (0-5), Tarryn Herman had 10 points.
IAC Park School 55, Archbishop Walsh 20AMHERST — Payton Howard scored eight points for Archbishop Walsh (1-5) in a loss.
Kayla Johnson scored 17 points for Park School, while Shania Evans had 16 points and Lylla Schindler scored 12 points.
Christian Central 70, New Life Christian 45
ALLEGANY — Marceline Hutter scored 29 points in a loss for New Life Christian.
Brightleen Ngunyi added 10 points for New Life (5-2).
Mia Opfer led Christian Central with 21 points, Rose Mayer scored 19 points and Audrey Zimmerman had 11 points.
AT PORTVILLE Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (43)
Harper 0 4-4 4, Fenton 5 1-2 12, Lundmark 7 0-0 15, Krenzer 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 0-1 10. Totals: 22 10-17 60.
Portville (60)
Kosinski 3 0-2 7, Ma. Welty 3 2-3 10, Hlasnick 3 0-2 6, Mi. Welty 6 4-4 17, Tkacik 3 0-0 8, Bentley 4 4-6 12. Totals: 22 10-17 60. F/CV 11 15 27 43 Portville 17 33 52 60
Three-point goals: F/CV 2 (Fenton, Lundmark); Portville 6 (Ma. Welty 2, Tkacik 2, Kosinski, Mi. Welty). Total fouls: F/CV 16, Portville 11. Fouled out:
Harper (F/CV).
JV:
Portville won.
AT SILVER CREEK Salamanca (35)
Hubbard 8 1-4 17, Rea 2 1-2 6, Monahan 2 0-0 4, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Burch 1 0-0 2, Crouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 2-6 35.
Silver Creek/Forestville (41)
Eldridge 2 4-7 8, Barrett 3 0-0 6, Rice 8 7-10 25, Lawton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-17 41. Salamanca 4 14 27 35 SC/F 11 19 27 41
Three-point goals: Salamanca 1 (Rea); SC/F 2 (Rice 2). Total fouls: Salamanca 16, SC/F 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT NORTH COLLINS Cattaraugus-Little Valley (23)
Pritchard 1 1-2 3, Minnekine 2 2-8 5, Ly 1 0-0 2, Mikowicz 0 3-6 3, Osgood 1 0-0 2, Zalwsky 1 0-2 2, Dorman 2 1-4 5. Totals: 8 7-22 23.
North Collins (22)
Williams 3 0-0 7, Wroblewski 0 1-2 1, Frazier 1 0-0 3, Awald 1 0-2 2, Waciejewski 0 0-2 0, Mi. Rice 2 1-2 6, Ayers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 2-8 22. CLV 7 11 13 23 NC 9 14 16 22
Three-point goals: CLV 0; NC 4 (Williams, Frazier, Mi. Rice, Ayers). Total fouls: CLV 8, NC 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Franklinville (25)
Pfeiffer 0 1-2 1, Sofia Bentley 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 0-2 4, Brennan 1 0-0 2, Graves 1 0-0 2, Courtney 0 0-2 0, Slavinski 1 2-2 4, Herman 4 1-5 10. Totals: 10 4-13 25.
Ellicottville (45)
Alexander 3 5-6 12, Clark 1 0-0 2, Quinn 1 1-2 3, Rowland 8 1-2 19, Tomsick 1 0-0 2, Ficek 2 3-7 7. Totals: 16 10-17 00. Franklinville 9 18 21 25 Ellicottville 8 23 41 45
Three-point goals: Franklinville 1 (Herman); Ellicottville 3 (Rowland 2, Alexander). Total fouls: Franklinville 15, Ellicottville 18. Fouled out:
None.
AT AMHERST Archbishop Walsh (20)
Parveen 1 0-0 2, Przybyla 2 0-0 5, Kirkwood 1 1-7 3, Howard 2 2-2 8, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-9 20.
Park School (55)
Johnson 6 1-5 17, Horn 2 0-0 4, Lott 2 0-0 4, Sack 1 0-0 2, Schindley 6 0-0 12, Evans 7 1-4 16. Totals: 26 2-11 55. Walsh 2 5 15 20 Park 20 31 40 55
Three-point goals: Walsh 3 (Howard 2, Przybyla); Park 1 (Evans). Total fouls: Walsh 8, Park 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Christian Central (70)
Opfer 8 1-2 21, Mayer 8 3-5 19, Zimmerman 5 1-2 11, Tyson 3 0-0 6, Cange 1 0-0 2, Berry 5 0-0 11. Totals: 30 5-9 70.
New Life Christian (45)
Hutter 13 3-6 29, Ngunyi 4 2-3 10, Silva 0 2-4 2, Hoskins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 7-13 45. CC 7 27 53 70 NLCS 12 24 31 45
Three-point goals: CC 5 (Opfer 4, Berry); NLCS 0. Total fouls: CC 12, NLCS 16. Fouled out: Hutter (NLCS).