PORTVILLE — On her (and her twin sister’s) 18th birthday, Portville senior Mallory Welty poured in 30 points to lead the Panthers to a victory in their regular season finale Wednesday night.
Portville (17-3) triumphed over Wellsville, 53-32, in a matchup of two of the Big 30’s winningest New York squads.
“Today was a wonderful day for our girls and our program,” Portville coach Inga Welty, mother of the Panthers’ twin duo, said. “We celebrated Mia and Mallory’s 18th birthday and were able to get a quality win against a talented Wellsville team. Coach (Michelle) Alvord has created a winning tradition over there and their five senior starters have been playing together since they were young. To win each quarter like we did left me feeling extremely proud and I know the girls were excited and had a feeling of accomplishment.”
Mallory Welty had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals while her sister Mia had team-highs with six assists and three steals. Lilly Bentley added 18 points (including 10 in the third quarter), seven rebounds and three blocks and Ava Haynes grabbed 10 boards.
For Wellsville (15-4), Emily Costello scored 10 points and Marley Adams and Jaelyn Knapp had four rebounds each.
“She plays the game with little to no emotion and just does her job,” Inga Welty said of Mallory’s big game. “She is a true leader and a complete player. She is content in whatever role we need. We have had games where she shoots 15 times and ones where she has only shot 4. I love that about her. She is unselfish and values the team winning over anything else and is genuinely excited when she is able to get someone else buckets. Today, we needed her to be more of a scorer to have success. She couldn’t have picked a better night to score a career-high with 19 points at the half.”
Welty credited Haynes’ strong defense on Wellsville’s leading scorer, Adams.
“She played within herself on the offensive end and used her length and major hops to lead us in rebounds tonight,” Welty said.
“As we head into the playoffs, the goal is to keep this intensity up. This group of girls is very special … always positive … we truly are family.”
NON-LEAGUE
Andover/Whitesville 69, Hinsdale 12
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 36 points on 15 field goals, including four 3-pointers, to pace Andover/Whitesville (16-3) to its sixth consecutive victory.
Rachel Jackson added 15 points and Maria Riloba had 10 points for A/W.
Hinsdale fell to 1-15.
Fillmore 46, Genesee Valley/Belfast 31
BELMONT — Fillmore finished off a perfect regular season, winning a make-up game over Genesee Valley/Belfast to improve to 20-0.
Preslee Miller had 15 points, Emma Cole had 14 points and Jadyn Mucher grabbed nine rebounds for Fillmore. Hope Russell swiped five steals and Rachel Hatch made five assists.
“I thought it was a really good battle and a great game to have leading into sectionals,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “Genesee Valley/Belfast is really good, they’re playing really well so it was a really fun and competitive atmosphere tonight.”
Alicia Borden and Mary Hamer had 10 points each for GV/Belfast (15-5).