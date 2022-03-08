JAMESTOWN — Despite a concerning injury, the first half appeared to go according to plan for the Portville girls basketball team. But in the second half of Tuesday’s Section 6 Class C crossover, league rival Frewsburg proved too much for the Panthers.
Portville led 12-3 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime, but could not keep a lid over the Bears’ basket for much longer. Class C2 champion Frewsburg quickly erased that deficit with an 11-2 run out of the break and outscored the Panthers 46-14 in the second half to win 59-35 at Jamestown Community College.
Frewsburg decisively won the rubber match after the two teams split a pair of regular season matchups in CCAA Central play. This time, however, the Panthers played most of the game without leading scorer and point guard Mallory Welty, who appeared to aggravate a knee injury that kept her out of last week’s semifinals.
The senior, who’d returned for Saturday’s championship win over Falconer, stumbled to the court mere seconds into the second quarter. She was tracking down a pass near mid-court when her knee buckled under her.
“She just tweaked it; it’s been bugging her,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “She came back to get a pass that was behind her and she just twisted it again. (We) told her if she wants to try it she can, and we did some exercises with her, but she just couldn’t cut side to side or run.”
Frewsburg (21-3) will not play either East Rochester or Pavilion, of Section 5 in the Far West Regional on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta.
Sophomore forward Lillian Bentley led Portville with 14 points and eight rebounds and classmate Ava Haynes also grabbed eight boards. Junior Teagan Kosinski and senior Mia Welty, Mallory’s twin sister, added eight points each.
Frewsburg’s Teghan Trocki and Elise Sposato caught fire from 3-point range to lead the Bears’ second-half turnaround. Trocki made five triples in the half and finished with 19 points while Sposato made four second-half treys en route to a game-high 21 points. The Bears shot 9-of-13 over the final 16 minutes.
“They were hitting their 3s but more than anything, it’s that we didn’t respond to their defensive pressure,” Welty said of Frewsburg’s big second half. “They were just playing full-court man and we get used to Mallory having the ball and bringing it up the court, and we had a lot of unforced errors and mistakes and we did not handle their pressure very well. We didn’t do a good job getting Lilly touches; Lilly had to touch the ball more and we weren’t efficient in that manner. We didn’t box out and we gave them extra opportunities and they got up the court faster than us. There were a slew of things that went wrong.”
The Panthers weren’t surprised by Frewsburg’s defense, but Welty admitted, “I just don’t think we handled it well.”
“I wasn’t surprised by any of that,” Welty said. “I was surprised that they shot that efficiently, but they’re a really good team. They’re athletic, they’re quick, they find the open girl. I was just surprised that we didn’t respond as well as I thought we could have or should have.”
Portville’s season ended at 20-4 after its victory in the C1 final brought the program its first sectional title since 2006.
“This one game doesn’t define what we were able to achieve,” Welty said. “I’m big on, yes we want to win, (but) you want to be the team that displays good sportsmanship, you want to be positive role models in your school, it’s so much more than just what we do on the hardwood.
“In the locker room there were tears and it was weird because (for) most of them it was more upsetting to them that we weren’t going to be together tomorrow and the next day and the next day.
“It wasn’t just that we lost a basketball game, it was that the 12 of us aren’t going to be together every day, which for me as a coach, is more important than whether we win or lose. They value the fact that we’re a big family, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Portville is set to graduate six seniors: Mallory and Mia Welty, both starters, along with Courtney Lyle, Kendall Artlip, Mattie Fries and Jordyn Sickels.
“Two of them play all the time and the other four don’t and they’re still great leaders and role models,” Welty said.
The twins were the last of four daughters to play basketball at Portville, following Kayla and Karly, leaving their mom without a Welty to coach next winter.
“It’s going to be so different,” she noted. “I’m sad about that, but I still look at all these other kids and I’ll still have one of my nieces and I still have these sophomores that I brought up, one of them in eighth grade, and they’re so close-knit and fun. It’ll be just a different group that I get to have fun. Yeah, I’m going to miss the twins tremendously, the program’s going to miss the twins, but it’ll be a new group that you love.
“It’s just the way it is when you coach.”
AT JAMESTOWN Frewsburg (59)
J. Trocki 1 0-0 2, T. Trocki 6 2-2 19, Clark 2 0-0 4, T. Jimerson 2 0-0 4, Sposato 8 1-2 21, A. Jimerson 3 1-6 7, Conlan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-10 59.
Portville (35)
Kosinski 3 1-2 8, Ma. Welty 0 0-0 0, Mi. Welty 2 3-4 8, Scanlon 2 0-0 4, Haynes 0 1-8 1, Bentley 7 0-2 14. Totals: 14 5-16 35. Frewsburg 3 13 39 59 Portville 12 21 28 35
Three-point goals: Frews. 9 (T. Trocki 5, Sposato 4); Port. 2 (Kosinski, Mi. Welty). Total fouls: Frews. 12, Port. 10. Fouled out: None.