PORTVILLE — With double-doubles from both Mallory Welty and Lilly Bentley, the Portville girls basketball team held off Falconer on Friday night to improve to 4-0 in CCAA Central play.
The Panthers won 54-45.
Mallory Welty had 17 points, 14 rebounds and two steals while Bentley had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
“Great game of aggressive and physical basketball,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Both teams worked hard on both ends of the court. Every time it seemed like we were getting a little more of a separation in the score, they would respond. Teagan (Kosinski) was a great spark in the fourth. She dribble-penetrated for a sweet floater and then kicked it out another time for Mia to hit the open shot. A few trips down the court later she hit a three-pointer on the wing.”
Mia Welty made five assists with five rebounds and two steals and Ava Haynes grabbed six rebounds for Portville (10-2, 4-0).
Dani Krenzer (four rebounds) and Ava Fenton (two steals) had 13 points each for Falconer (6-4, 1-2).
“Ava Haynes was big on the glass tonight,” Inga Welty added. “She injured her hand yesterday in practice. The only reason you would have known she was hurt was by looking at her taped up hand. Mia, Mallory and Lilly continue to lead our team. You never know which one is going to lead us in points, rebounds, steals and assists. They complement each other well on the floor and they have this team headed in the right direction. As far as being the coach, I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that we have been in some competitive games and we are finding ways to win.”
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 39, Forestville 17
FRANKLINVILLE — Sofia Bentley scored a game-high 12 points, pacing Franklinville (7-5, 4-2) to victory.
Olivia Frank grabbed 10 rebounds and six steals for the Panthers.
Forestville fell to 0-9.
Ellicottville 49, North Collins 27
NORTH COLLINS — Allison Rowland scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals, helping Ellicottville (8-4, 6-0) keep its perfect league record intact.
Ryah Quinn added 13 points with seven rebounds and three steals for the Eagles.
North Collins fell to 4-5 (2-4 in league).
Pine Valley 47, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 31
CATTARAUGUS — Danielle West scored 19 points, leading Pine Valley (5-6, 4-1) while Margaret King added 10 points.
Onalee Osgood had nine points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-7, 1-4).
CCAA WEST I
Olean 56, Dunkirk 28
DUNKIRK — Leah Williams and Anayah Parks-Barker scored 14 points each to power Olean (5-5, 3-1).
Jojo Gibbons added 12 points for Olean.
“They played hard and it’s always physical when we go there,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We grinded out a win.”
For Dunkirk (1-9, 0-3), Molly Dicara had 12 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Andover/Whitesville 52, Hinsdale 14
HINSDALE — Vanessa Hall scored 28 points to lead Andover/Whitesville (9-2) while Maria Ribola added nine.
Sarah Tuttle had eight points for Hinsdale (0-9).
Cuba-Rushford 41, Houghton 30
CUBA — Taylor Searle poured in 22 points to lead Cuba-Rushford (5-8), which snapped a four-game losing streak.
Jess Prentice scored 14 points for Houghton (5-5) in the Panthers’ fourth straight loss.
“We put together a really strong second quarter that was really the difference in the game,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “I was happy with how we handled the pressure and I was really pleased with our foul shooting.”