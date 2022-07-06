Their common ground came in the uniqueness of their accomplishments.
Just over a month ago, Matt Burke led the Wellsville softball program to its first Far West Regional in his eight years as head coach, and its first overall since 2003. Bill Nolan, meanwhile, penned one of the more remarkable local sports stories in recent memory, claiming his first sectional title in 40 years as a varsity coach at Fillmore while leading the Eagles baseball program to its first Section 5 crown since 2000.
Where their paths diverge, however, is how they arrived there.
Nolan had good reason to believe that this might finally be the year, returning seven starters from a team that reached last year’s sectional semifinals. Burke, on the other hand, might not have been as certain. Yes, he’d constructed a powerhouse, leading Wellsville to a 21-1 record and the Class B-2 title last year. But he’d lost five starters from that group, including two all-state selections, and had just two upperclassmen — one senior, one junior — back this spring.
In the end, these were the last two local teams, aside from Portville baseball, still standing. And it’s what they achieved in those final days that garnered their coaches the highest Big 30 honor.
FOR CROSSING that threshold some four decades later, Nolan was recently recognized as the Larry Sudbrook Award winner for Big 30 Baseball Coach of the Year. For not only matching, but surpassing 2021’s success with fewer starters back than any other top-tier team in the area, Burke was cited as the Big 30 Softball Coach of the Year, named for the man who set the Wellsville standard before him: the legendary Frank Cady.
At Wellsville, Burke said, the key was continuing a culture that was instilled upon his arrival in 2015. In Fillmore, the task was maximizing the potential that came with a mostly veteran lineup.
Both were able to do just that.
“Those five seniors (from 2021) left a legacy of being good teammates and having good chemistry,” said Burke, who joins Dan Brooks as the only three-plus time Cady honorees after also winning in 2016 and ‘19, “and the younger players we had this year continued with that culture. I think that’s the first stepping stone for any successful program, and that’s what we had, we had players that were truly rooting for each other, and it was contagious.
“From Day 1, the motto was believe — believe in yourself, believe in your teammates, believe in your coaches — and that hasn’t changed since 2015. And that really came through for us this year with players believing in themselves no matter what the challenge was.”
Said Nolan of Fillmore’s ability to turn those known quantities into a sectional titleist: “I looked at the guys at the beginning of the year, and I said, ‘we do have a talented group of people here. And if you guys can get yourself on the same page and play as a team, there’s no telling what could happen.’
“We had a lot of personalities and all just great kids, fun kids to work with, all a little different. I thought they could do good things this year … how good was just enjoyable to watch. I thought they were a good team at the beginning and they ended up putting it together.”
AT BOTH programs, the seeds for this level of success were sown years ago.
Wellsville had already been a juggernaut under Burke, going 101-24 across six previous seasons, with two other title game appearances and its first sectional crown in 18 years last spring. Then, too, despite its losses, it had back a tremendous core in reigning Big 30 Pitcher of the Year Makenzie Cowburn and eventual Big 30 all-stars Brazen Beckwith and lone senior Marley Adams.
This year, however, with a lineup comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores, it took another step, going 20-4 against an even harder schedule than in ‘21, topping Bath, 2-1, in the Class B-2 title game and clobbering Waterloo, 18-0, in the state qualifier before falling to Depew in the Far West Regional.
How has Burke, who won COY honors among a list of nominees that included Bolivar-Richburg’s Brooke Lovell, Olean’s Steve Anastasia and Friendship/Scio’s Deb Warner, built a program that has begun to resemble Cady’s lauded teams of the mid-90s?
With a unified approach.
“Not only do we have great support from the community, but our parents are very supportive and they want their kids to be a contributor to Wellsville softball success,” he said, “so whether it’s offseason getting better in workouts or the commitment during the high school season, it’s something that people are striving towards … and when everybody’s on board with that, it’s a really powerful thing.
Acknowledging varsity assistants Jason Sibble and Rod Perry (and Wellsville AD Erika Aftuck), he added, “They both have just been outstanding with how they work with the girls and just their commitment. Truly, I’m appreciative. It takes a ton of help and effort for this program to get where it’s at; it’s certainly bigger than one person.”
FILLMORE, too, had long been on the cusp.
In 13 years, Nolan has led the Eagles to 12 winning seasons, including two other appearances in a Class D title game — a 1-0 heartbreaker to Lyndonville in 2013 and a 6-2 loss to the Tigers in a 16-2 campaign in 2017. The longtime multi-sport Fillmore coach also had a promising core, citing the leadership of Big 30 all-star Alex Ellsworth and county standouts Graham Cahill and Brent Zubikowski.
In 2022, the Eagles broke through, going 16-4 while edging former Wellsville coach Dennie Miles and A/P, 4-3, in the Class D title game and reaching the Far West Regional, where they fell just short (3-2) against Clymer/Sherman/Panama. And this time, Nolan finally, joyfully received the ending that had eluded him.
“It’s something that I’ve sat back and thought about from time to time,” he acknowledged. “It doesn’t happen very often, so you’d be crazy not to think about it. It’s certainly been an enjoyable month of thinking back and what we did, and I’ve definitely enjoyed it. It was just a lot of fun. It was a great season and the kids were super.”
In reaching the promised land, Nolan also achieved another first: He’s the first Fillmore baseball coach to receive the Sudbrook Award since its inception in 2006, beating out two other architects of spectacular seasons: Portville’s Mike Matz and Bolivar-Richburg’s Dustin Allen.
“(Those are) programs that have been outstanding over the years, and it’s nice to be considered with those guys,” he said. “Those are some pretty accomplished guys, and I’m just honored and humbled really to be in that conversation.
“Our area is a competitive area, it’s an enjoyable area to coach in, a lot of mutual respect goes from all the coaches to all teams; it’s evident every time you go out on the field — great kids to work with, and the coaches I’ve come across over the years have been great examples for me as I consider (the last 14 years).”
FOR BOTH coaches, there’s admittedly, and deservingly, a sense of self-satisfaction.
It wasn’t lost on Burke, now a glittering 121-28 with the Lions, just how special it is to win an award named for his predecessor, the man whose success he’s aiming (and has begun) to emulate. While putting countless individual hours into training, practice, the Lions’ home field and even an official program record book and the creation of an Exceptional Senior Game, he’s created an outfit that’s built for sectional success for years to come.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “And I’m so thankful to be a small part of the Wellsville softball program now. Coach Cady really just got Wellsville softball to another level. And the more that I’m around Wellsville softball alumni, they just have nothing but good stories and memories about Wellsville softball success under Coach Cady.
“It’s humbling and I’m happy, everyday, just to try to make Wellsville softball better. It’s a good goal to shoot for to try to have Wellsville get back to that elite status.”
Nolan, meanwhile, guided the Fillmore baseball program to its first sectional crown in 22 years. And he had the top-seeded Eagles playing their best when it mattered most, coaxing two lights-out complete-game pitching performances from Cahill in wins over C.G. Finney (1-0 in the semis) and A/P and leading them to within an inning of their own state final four berth.
“It was remarkable to just sit back and watch and see what they were capable of doing,” said Nolan, who also thanked assistant coach Andy Cahill for “seeing a great season through with me.”
“It was just really, really exciting. I had the best seat in the house, being in that dugout to hear the excitement between innings and hear the talk between them; it was great. They were tuned in, they were fun to watch.”