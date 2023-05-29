WEBSTER — Matt Burke was clear in his assessment of this wild affair on Saturday afternoon at Webster Thomas High School. “That was the craziest game that I’ve been a part of for Wellsville softball,” the ninth-year Lions coach maintained.
In the last two-plus years, across two sectional championship-winning campaigns, Wellsville has come-from behind, won late and pulled out a couple of dramatic victories on big stages. But Burke’s view on this one wasn’t hyperbole.
This was one of those “you couldn’t write it” type of situations.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh with one out and multiple two-strike counts and facing a standout pitcher, the top-seeded Lions somehow managed to scratch out three runs for a thrilling 3-2 walkoff triumph over No. 2 Bath-Haverling in the Section 5 Class B2 championship.
Bath star Kaili Witherell struck out the last two batters of the fifth inning and fanned the side in the sixth as the Rams extended their lead from 1-0 to 2-0 in the same frame. But pushed to the brink, Wellsville (20-1) found a way.
Marissa Ordway led off the seventh with a base hit before Natalie Adams put a ball in play with two strikes that Bath couldn’t get to, placing runners at first and third with one out. Averee Palmatier then hit a shot that glanced off the left-fielder’s glove to make it 2-1 and Emma Dunaway, the team’s lone senior, ripped an 0-2 double that tied it and gave the Lions’ second and third.
Looking to squeeze the run in, Wellsville gave the bunt sign to Sawyer Burke, who pulled away on her attempt at the last second, causing the catcher to miss the pitch and the ball to roll to the backstop. Freshman Ayla Faulkner then broke for home, sliding in safely on a “bang-bang” play at the plate that gave the Lions the resounding walkoff and a third-consecutive Class B crown.
“In that inning, we had some incredibly clutch at-bats from Marissa, Averee and Emma,” Burke said. “And Emma’s done this before; last year, she led off with a base hit in the fifth (of Wellsville’s 2-1 triumph in the B-2 final, also against Bath) when we were down 1-0, and we scored two runs in that inning. This year, we’re down 2-0 and she leads off the seventh with a base hit and we come back and score three.
“To have an inning like that against that pitcher, with our season on the line, it was unreal.”
Ordway finished 2-for-3 while Brazen Beckwith was 2-for-3 with a double for the Lions. And though Burke’s team mustered just enough offense, this was an electrifying pitchers’ duel from the start, pitting two of the top hurlers in the state.
Witherell entered the game having piled up 233 strikeouts in 101 ⅓ innings, with an .097 batting average against and a microscopic 0.14 ERA. In this one, she racked up 15 strikeouts with no walks in a tough-luck loss. Wellsville star Makenzie Cowburn, who plays travel ball with Witherell, was her typically strong self, fanning nine while surrendering just five hits.
“Kaili was tough, but Makenzie was also awesome,” Burke said. “She kept us in it until we broke through in the seventh.”
Defense also played a key role as “late in the game, Emma made an amazing defensive play where she fielded a ground ball, dove, twisted her ankle and tagged out the baserunner to prevent them from scoring another run.”
Dunaway was named the Class B2 tournament MVP while, prior to the game, Cowburn was again named the Section 5 Class B Player of the Year. And in the end, Wellsville, ranked No. 2 in the state, once more, rose to the occasion on the big stage.
It’ll now meet Class B1 titleist Batavia (16-6) in Tuesday’s Section 5 Class B state qualifier. The Lions are in search of their second-straight crossover triumph after defeating Waterloo (Batavia’s victim on Saturday) last year, 18-0 in five innings.
Of the resolve his team displayed during its final at-bats, Burke noted, “The motto since 2015 has been ‘believe.’ Believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and believe in your coaches. That’s what our team did today and the result was amazing.”
He added, “Our program puts in a tremendous amount of work and time with the expectation that good things will happen. And that’s not a given, but it gives you a chance to have a day like this, and it is so nice to see that all the hard work of our assistants and the young ladies on this team paid off today.”
Bath, ranked No. 14 in the state, finished the season 16-3.