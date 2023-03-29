ALLEGANY — Wellsville rolled to a victory with a combined no-hitter from Makenzie Cowburn and Makenna Dunbar in its 2023 softball opener, beating Allegany-Limestone 19-0.
Wellsville’s Brazen Beckwith went 3-for-3, Haley Landphear drove in four runs and Sawyer Burke had two hits, including a double, for two RBI. Natalie Adams hit a triple and Dunbar had three RBI.
Cowburn struck out six batters and Dunbar struck out three in the win.
Allegany-Limestone fell to 0-2.
NON-LEAGUEWest Valley 14, Springville 5, 5 inningsSPRINGVILLE — West Valley’s Lauren Frascella started the season with a big night at the plate, hitting 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and four runs scored to pace a victory.
Also for West Valley (1-0), which marked 15 total hits, Maggie Parish hit two doubles for four RBI, including a two-out, two-run double in the first inning to start West Valley’s strong offensive debut. Mara Swan hit a leadoff triple to start a four-run fourth.
West Valley pitcher Colleen Keller scattered six hits, allowing three walks with two strikeouts before the game was called due to snowfall.
Springville’s Mia Rogers hit a two-run double in the first.
“We’re super excited about the season and glad we could get out to play and see another team,” West Valley coach Bryan Hansen said. “We have everyone back and we’re super excited to see where this season goes.”
GIRLS LACORSSELake Shore 9, Salamanca 8SALAMANCA — Trailing 9-2 at halftime, Salamanca held Lake Shore scoreless in the second half but fell just one goal short of rallying all the way back in a snowy season opener.
Aubrey Hogan led Salamanca (0-1) with four goals, Shea Monahan scored twice and Beya John and Karina Crouse scored once each. Acey Stevens played in net for the Warriors, making numerous saves.