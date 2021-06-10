WELLSVILLE — Attempting to navigate a bracket that boasts four squads ranked in the state’s Top 25, Matt Burke had a simple message for his Wellsville softball team prior to its playoff opener:
“One game at a time,” he stressed.
One down, two to go for the Lions.
Brazen Beckwith went 2-for-3 with a 2-run double and three RBI and Wellsville pounced with seven runs over the first two frames in dispatching Mynderse, 8-3, in a Section 5 Class B2 quarterfinal on Thursday.
The victory not only moved the No. 3 Lions (19-1) into Saturday’s semifinals, where they’ll take on second-seeded and unbeaten Williamson (20-0), it happened to be the 100th-career varsity victory for Burke.
Makenzie Cowburn, Mallory Sibble and Marley Adams all added two hits for Wellsville. Beckwith’s big hit was part of a four-run first, which also featured an RBI-single from Emma Dunaway. Maddie Spicer added an RBI-single as part of a three-run second inning.
Cowburn struck out eight and shook off seven walks in a winning effort. No. 6 Mynderse (10-6) loaded the bases in the sixth and plated two runs in the seventh before falling short.
“I told the team before our first game that our goal was to win one game at a time,” Burke said. “We did that tonight, and we’ll move on and focus our efforts on Williamson.
That semifinal features teams ranked No. 6 (Williamson) and No. 11 (Wellsville) in New York State among Class B teams. The winner will meet either top-seeded LeRoy (No. 5 in NYS) or Wayland-Cohocton (No. 21).
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL
Bolivar-Richburg 13, Caledonia-Mumford 1, 6 inn.
RICHBURG — Kelsey Pacer went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in six runs to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Malayna Ayers (3 SO, 1 BB) allowed only three hits and surrendered just a fourth-inning run for the Wolverines (14-3). Madigan Harris, Jess Majot, Jianna Nix and Gracie Zilker all added two hits for B-R, which outhit C-M, 13-3. After taking early leads of 2-0 and 5-1, the third-seeded Wolverines plated eight runs across the fifth and sixth frames to secure the outcome.
Montgomery Kessler, Olivia Woodward, and Taylor Mills all had a hit for No. 6 Cal-Mum (10-7).
B-R will take on No. 2 Dundee/Bradford in Saturday’s semifinals.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINAL
Friendship 9, Andover 0
FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross racked up 14 strikeouts (with just one walk) as part of a two-hit shutout to key Friendship in its playoff opener.
Ross also hit a home run and had three RBI while her sister Morghyn went 2-for-4 for the top-seeded Eagles (11-2).
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we came out a little flat,” said Friendship coach Deb Warner, whose team had a pair of five-inning wins over Andover during the regular season. “But overall, we played a good game with no errors. I think the girls were a little nervous, but settled in.”
Emily Schweigart had Gabby Terhune had the lone hits while Makaila Brewster (7 hits, 5 walks) struck out five for No. 8 Andover (4-11).
CCAA I WEST
Fredonia 14, Olean 6
OLEAN — Kyleigh Waterman posted three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Fredonia took advantage of Olean’s miscues en route to a season sweep.
Nevah Zadzilka and Jordan Lucas each added two hits for the Hillbillies, who broke open a 1-0 game with a seven-run fourth. Madison Marsh (3 strikeouts, 1 walk) picked up the win in the circle.
Emma Edwards (triple) and JoJo Gibbons each had two hits while Edwards and Anastasia (6 strikeouts, 4 walks, 4 innings) combined to allow 10 hits for Olean (4-5). The Huskies were only outhit 12-9, but committed eight errors.
“We just gave them way too many outs,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia said. “(We) left a few plays out there that we usually make. Mentally, we had some breakdowns on defense, and when you’re playing a team like Fredonia, you just can’t do that and expect a good result.”
Allegany-Limestone 18, Jamestown 3, 5 inn.
JAMESTOWN — Kourtney Magara went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as Allegany-Limestone completed a season sweep of Jamestown.
Kearstin Foster (RBI), Devin Ralston (2 RBI) and Kelsey Shea (RBI) all added two hits for the Gators (3-11), who took control out of the gate with a nine-run first inning. Mallory Jakubczyk struck out four while scattering five hits and five walks in a winning effort.
Jamestown fell to 0-10.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 18, Cattaraugus-LV 0, 5 inn.
PORTVILLE — Brooke DeYoe and Mallory Welty combined for four strikeouts (1 walk) while tossing a two-hit shutout to guide Portville.
The duo also stood out at the plate, with Welty finishing 4-for-4 with an RBI, two doubles and four runs scored and DeYoe going 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI. Felecia Capito was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs for the Panthers (9-1).
Maegan Ellis and Kaylee Merek had the two hits for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (7-5).
West Valley 13, Franklinville 12
WEST VALLEY — Leah Seltzer had the game-winning RBI single as West Valley rallied from a three-run deficit in the final inning for a dramatic walkoff victory.
Seltzer finished 2-for-5 with a two-run single in the sixth and the big hit in the seventh, which plated Maggie Parrish. WV trailed 12-9 in the sixth before plating four runs in its final at-bats.
It was West Valley’s first win since 2015, after returning as its own program this spring and starting the season 0-9.
“The girls have been playing their hearts out for the last 3-4 games, and we’ve been close,” said WV coach Bryan Hansen, whose team dropped an 8-7, extra-inning decision to the Panthers earlier in the year, “and we’ve been close. We’re a team that never gives up and that (finally paid off) tonight. We battled, we clawed. And even though we were down, that proved to be the difference. We never gave up until the final pitch.”
Lauren Frascella had a monster effort in the win, going 3-for-3 with three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored. “She had a phenomenal day,” Hansen said, “and she was great in the field (at shortstop) as well, with six putouts.”
Tarryn Herman went 3-for-5 with a double while Cheznea Rivera (double) had two hits for Franklinville (1-8).
Ellicottville 17, North Collins 5
NORTH COLLINS — Jenna Hadley hit a home run and doubled and Courtney Sexton (2 hits) also homered to power Ellicottville.
Sexton struck out four while scattering eight hits and a walk in a winning effort. Allison Rowland finished 2-for-5 for the Eagles (8-2), who cruised past NC after winning the teams’ first meeting, 8-5.
For North Collins, Hailey Jasinski went 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Jaylee Jimerson was 2-for-3.