CUBA — Sam Schmidt and Liam McKinley led Wellsville with nine points each as the Lions’ boys basketball team (2-1) pulled above .500 on the early season.
The Lions defeated Cuba-Rushford, 54-36, after taking a 26-15 lead at halftime.
Trent Chamberlain scored a game-high 14 points for Cuba-Rushford (0-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 49, Genesee Valley 37
BELMONT — Landon Danaher poured in 27 points to lead Bolivar-Richburg (1-1) to its first win.
Riley Gordon had 23 points for Genesee Valley (0-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIBelfast 38, Whitesville 20
BELFAST — Matt Weaver led Belfast (2-0) with 11 points, while Stephen Struckmann added 10 points. Whitesville fell to 1-1.
AT BELMONT
Bolivar-Richburg (49)
Danaher 10 4-4 27, Karnuth 2 1-4 5, Ellis 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 1-2 3, D. Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Pinney 1 0-0 2, MacDonell 4 0-2 8. Totals: 20 5-12 49.
Genesee Valley (37)
Murphy 1 1-4 3, Ellsessor 3 0-0 6, Gordon 9 1-3 23, McKnight 1 0-0 2, Platt 1 1-4 3. Totals: 15 3-11 37. B-R 8 20 27 49 GV 12 17 27 37
Three-point goals: B-R 3 (Danaher 3); GV 4 (Gordon 4). Total fouls: B-R 13, GV 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELFAST
Whitesville (20)
Gullett 1 0-0 2, Estep 2 0-0 4, Erdmann 2 0-0 5, Gaines 2 1-2 5, Acor 1 0-0 2, Mattison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-2 20.
Belfast (38)
Drozdowski 1 2-2 4, Ellison 1 0-0 3, Fuller 1 0-0 2, Harriger 3 0-0 7, Weaver 5 0-0 11, Struckmann 4 2-2 10, Preston 0 1-2 1, Logue 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 5-8 38. Whitesville 5 8 12 20 Belfast 17 28 35 38
Three-point goals: Whitesville 1 (Erdmann); Belfast 3 (Ellison, Harriger, Weaver). Total fouls: Whitesville 10, Belfast 9. Fouled out:
Gaines (W).
AT CUBA
Wellsville (54)
Sands 3 0-1 8, Perkins 2 2-2 6, Schmidt 3 1-2 9, McKinley 3 0-0 9, Dunbar 3 0-0 7, Ferguson 2 0-0 5, Hart 2 0-0 4, Delahunt 2 0-0 4, Phelps 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-7 54.
Cuba-Rushford (36)
Frank 3 1-2 8, Chamberlain 7 0-2 14, Lavery 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 5, Williams 2 0-0 4, Clement 1 1-1 3. Totals: 16 2-5 36. Wellsville 9 26 42 54 C-R 6 15 24 36
Three-point goals: Wellsville 8 (Sands 2, Schmidt 2, McKinley 3, Dunbar); C-R 2 (Frank, Smith). Total fouls: Wellsville 10, C-R 12. Fouled out: None.