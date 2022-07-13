ALLEGANY — In the rematch after a 14-2 loss, the Allegany 10-12 Little League all-stars held up much stronger against Wellsville.
But it wasn’t enough to deny the Wellsville all-stars a District 2 championship. Wellsville clinched its district title by winning the first of potentially two championship games on Saturday, 7-2, at Allegany’s Stayer Park on Mike Niles Field.
Drew Cowburn (triple), Karter Grover and Hudson Hoffman each had two hits, while Paul Giovanniello and Jacob Billings each had one hit for Wellsville.
Cowburn and Grover combined to earn the pitching. Cowburn had five strikeouts and allowed two hits and Grover struck out five with three hits allowed.
“I would say that it was a team effort to win the District,” Wellsville manager Dan Helveston said of the triumph, “and I’m proud of them for how they all worked together to make it happen.”
For Allegany, Marcus Forrest knocked a team-high two hits, including a double. Greg Peck, Bronx Foster and Breydon Milliron had one hit each.
Wellsville will play in the Section 1 West Tournament starting Saturday, hosted by Penfield Little League.
“Going into sectionals, I will tell them that with our team unity and positivity, the sky is the limit with this team,” Helveston said.
After a scoreless first inning, Wellsville took the lead in the second as Grover led off with a single and advanced to third on a Hoffman single and later scored on a bases-loaded walk worked by Kniffen Cook.
Wellsville pulled away in the top of the third, however, to a 5-0 lead. Giovanniello led off the inning with a single, advancing with a stolen base, then a passed ball, to third and scoring on a Ben Helveston RBI groundout. Billings, S.J. Wade and Hoffman later scored in the inning.
Allegany grabbed its first run in the bottom of the third as Breydon Milliman singled, advanced to second on a stolen base and later scored on an RBI single by Greg Peck.
Cowburn led off the top of the fourth with a triple and scored on a Giovanniello RBI groundout for a 6-1 lead.
Wellsville got out of the bottom of the fourth without damage thanks to a diving catch by second baseman Ashton Sawyer in shallow right field with two outs and a runner on third base.
Wellsville scored again in the fifth with a two-out RBI single by Cowburn to score Michael Bidzerkowny, taking a 7-1 lead.
Allegany threatened to rally in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff ground rule double by Forrest. Forrest later scored on a passed ball. Down to its last out, Allegany got a single from Foster but Wellsville sealed the game on a strikeout.
In the bottom of the sixth, Allegany started the inning with a ground rule double. The runner would advance to third and score on a passed ball.
Wellsville’s Cowburn and Grover handled the pitching duties. Cowburn struck out five and allowed two hits. Grover struck out five giving up three hits.