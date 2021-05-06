WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville tennis team picked up its second-straight victory to start the year with a 5-0 triumph over Fillmore on Thursday.
Dahlton Mattison, Walker Waldon and Matthew Bittel each won single matches in straight sets for the Lions.
“The team played well tonight,” Wellsville coach Billy Stives said. “Fillmore is always a tough opponent and we will have to be ready for them when we play at Houghton College on (May 24).”
Fillmore opened the season 0-1.
VOLLEYBALLCCAA EASTEllicottville 3, Forestville 1FORESTVILLE — Allison Rowland had a superb outing, recording 18 aces, 11 kills and 19 digs as Ellicottville shook off a first set-loss for a 19-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 win.
Jenna Hadley posted five kills, six assists while Jillian Tomsick had seven aces and Hayly Fredrickson chipped in three kills and four blocks for the Eagles.
Ellicottville moved to 2-12 with a sweep of Forestville while the Hornets fell to 0-13.
NON-LEAGUETapestry Charter 3, Archbishop Walsh 1OLEAN — Payton Howard had six aces and Walsh took the second set, but ultimately fell, 25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-12.
Kamrynn Flagg and Kiana Gilson each had two kills and three aces for the Eagles (0-12).
GOLF
Fillmore 177, Genesee Valley 290RUSHFORD — Dylan Valentine turned in a six-over par 41 to earn medalist honors and guide Fillmore at Allegany Hills Golf Course.
Hayden Rust added a 43 for the Eagles (2-1), who placed all four qualifying golfers in the 40s.
Dakota Hemphill and Ashley McCrea each shot 67 to lead GV.
TENNIS
AT WELLSVILLEWellsville 5, Fillmore 0Singles:
Mattison (W) 6-1, 6-3 Sisson; Waldon (W) 6-3, 6-4 Schilke; Bittel (W) 6-1, 6-2 Wolfer
Doubles:
Iantorno/Schrlau (W) 7-5, 6-3 Herring/Decker; Carlton/Haggerty (W) 6-3, 6-2 Derck/Ballard
GOLFAT RUSHFORDFillmore 177, Genesee Valley 290Genesee Valley:
Hemphill 67, McCrea 67, Davis 78, Cowburn 78
Fillmore: Valentine 41, Hayden Rust 43, Wiltsy 44, Hall 49