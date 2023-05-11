BOLIVAR — On Tuesday, the Bolivar-Richburg girls track and field team got back above .500. On Thursday, it remained that way by settling for its first tie of the season.
Kaylee Oswald was a double-winner, taking both throwing events, and Wellsville received contributions from across the board in totaling 99 points and downing both B-R and Genesee Valley/Belfast in an Allegany County meet.
The Wolverines (7-6-1) and GV/B earned a draw with 28 points apiece.
Edahlia Sebastian won the 100 and anchored a pair of winning relays and x Clark (pole vault), Ella Green (1,500) and Talia O’Connor (400 hurdles) all claimed an individual event and were part of a winning relay for the Lions, who won all three relays in total.
For GV/Belfast, Sophie Zillgitt was a double-winner with wins in the 800 and long jump. For B-R, Nadia Baldwin took the 400 and Brena Walp (triple jump) and Kyla Gayton (high jump) both won a field event.
BOYS
Wellsville 108, GV/Belfast 51, Bolivar-Richburg 14
BOLIVAR — Xavier Scott was a triple-winner and part of four victories in total to power Wellsville to a pair of wins.
Scott won the 100, 110 hurdles and long jump while also anchoring the top 400 relay. Noah Joslyn (800, 1,600), Grady Ball (shot put, discus) and J.T. Mariotti (400 hurdles, pole vault) each added two wins for the Lions.
Thayne Cobb took the 200 and triple jump, Brayden Cooper won the high jump and both were part of the winning 1,600 relay team for Genesee Valley/Belfast. Bolivar-Richburg fell to 1-13.