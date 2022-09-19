ARKPORT — Lindsey Stuck had four kills, Maddy Parks handed out 22 assists and each had five aces to pace Wellsville to a 25-14, 24-13, 25-12 sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga in non-league action girls volleyball action Monday.
Bryanna Moultroup notched six kills, Emma Dunaway had three aces and four kills and Averee Palmatier contributed three kills for the Lions.
“The girls played amazing,” Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner said. “They did everything we have been practicing right. We have been going non-stop since Friday, and even though they are tired, they really pulled it together.
“They started off with a double block (of a key Arkport player) and I think it changed the direction of the game right away.”
Cuba-Rushford 3, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Kendall Tompkins had seven aces and 18 assists and Emma Retz had seven kills and two aces to lift Cuba-Rushford in four sets, 25-10, 18-25, 25-9 and 25-15.
Lauren O’Keefe added five kills and six aces for the Rebels.
Hannah Sutton had three aces and eight kills, Jaylee Jimmerson had three aces and three kills and Jamilyn Giberson had 10 assists for Hinsdale.
Ellicottville 3, Salamanca 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland totaled eight kills, 10 digs and four aces to key Ellicottville to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-23 sweep.
Ande Northrup handed out 15 assists with four aces and six digs, Natalee Leiper had seven kills and Cora Norton chipped in three kills and three aces for the Eagles.
Lezly McComber posted four kills and three blocks and Karina Crouse had four aces for Salamanca (1-5).