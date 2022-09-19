ARKPORT — Lindsey Stuck had four kills, Maddy Parks handed out 22 assists and each had five aces to pace Wellsville to a 25-14, 24-13, 25-12 sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga in non-league action girls volleyball action Monday.

Bryanna Moultroup notched six kills, Emma Dunaway had three aces and four kills and Averee Palmatier contributed three kills for the Lions.

