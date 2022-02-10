CUBA — Marley Adams led a balanced scoring effort with nine points as the Wellsville girls basketball team fended off an inspired effort from Cuba-Rushford.
The Lions received between six and nine points from four players in downing the Rebels, 36-26 in a non-league rematch. They’ve now won eight games in the last nine tries while improving to 14-3.
C-R played close with Wellsville early before falling behind by 10 at halftime and 13 entering the fourth quarter. But it used a 10-7 final frame to make it a respectable 10-point game by the final buzzer.
Taylor Searle had a game-high 21 points for the Rebels (6-11). C-R was much more competitive after falling 71-24 to Wellsville last month.
“We played well defensively,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “and it felt like we were just a couple baskets away from really being in it at times. Wellsville plays really good team basketball and they are tough to break down.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 59, Bolivar-Richburg 15
FILLMORE — Preslee Miller had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jadyn Mucher hit four treys en route to 16 points to power Fillmore.
Hope Russell posted 12 points, four assists and four steals, Emma Cole had 12 points and Zoe Beardsley handed out four assists for the Eagles (18-0), whose strong outing came in a Senior Night win.
It was a great night to celebrate our seniors,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We had contributions up and down the scorebook. Hannah Tanner had an exciting moment when she recorded her first-career varsity basket.”
Kayli Giardini hit three 3s en route to nine points for the Wolverines (3-14).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 32, Hinsdale 23
SCIO — Kadence Donohue had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds as Scio/Friendship beat Hinsdale for the third time this season.
Nevaeh Ross (9 points) totaled five rebounds and five steals and Kiara Grover also had five boards for S/F (7-10), which used a 15-5 third quarter to pull away from a 10-10 halftime tie.
Hannah Sutton had nine points for Hinsdale (1-14).
NON-LEAGUE
Andover/Whitesville 48, Genesee Valley/Belfast 44
WHITESVILLE — In a rematch of two of the top teams in Allegany County, Vanessa Hall dropped 27 points and Serena Ainsworth had nine to spark Andover/Whitesville.
A/W (14-3) returned the favor after dropping a 47-43 decision to GV/B in the teams’ first meeting.
GV/B had a 10-game winning streak come to an end while falling to 13-4.