WELLSVILLE — Much like its local rival, Bolivar-Richburg, the Wellsville girls basketball team lost a key player to injury during its playoff opener on Tuesday night.
And it similarly lost a comfortable lead as a result.
But also like B-R, the Lions responded when pushed to the brink in the end.
Marley Adams (4 rebounds) went for 20 points as No. 4 Wellsville held on for a 39-34 triumph over fifth-seeded North-Rose Wolcott in a Section 5 Class B-2 quarterfinal.
The Lions (9-2) brought a 22-8 lead into halftime, but were challenged after the break when Emily Costello, the team’s point guard and one of its top defenders, suffered a dislocated shoulder and didn’t return. Wellsville’s 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter was cut down to two possessions, but the Lions made enough plays at the end to seal it.
“We came out in the beginning of the third and we weren’t real solid,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “In the fourth, we kind of just got beat, put them on the line and they made some 3s. But we handled it from the foul line.”
Of her team’s effort in Costello’s absence, she added: “We definitely stepped up. It got a little closer than I would have liked, but the girls responded well and hit some clutch shots down the stretch.
Costello still finished with nine points while Emily Robbins and Kaylee Coleman totaled seven and five rebounds, respectively, for Wellsville. Lissah Waterman had 17 points for North Rose-Wolcott (7-4).
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL Fillmore 39, Arkport/Canaseraga 31FILLMORE — Jadyn Mucher scored 15 points and Emma Cole dropped in 13 to propel Fillmore.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (7-4) limited A/C to just 16 points through three quarters (holding a 29-16 lead) and then fended off a Wolves rally in the fourth.
“Defense has been our identity this year, and we certainly needed every bit of that in the first three quarters,” said FIllmore coach Tom Parks, whose team will meet No. 1 South Seneca in Thursday’s semis. “(A/C) finally got going in the fourth. They have a really good perimeter game, and we did a good job of containing that, for the most part. And then we survived it at the end.”
The fifth-seeded Wolves finished the year 4-5.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALSNorthstar Christian 56, Belfast 40ROCHESTER — Breona Jones scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to power No. 4 Northstar Christian.
Alayna Garwood had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds and Bria Danesi contributed 16 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (7-2).
Belfast finished the season 7-4.
Whitesville 79, Friendship 37WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall piled up 35 points, adding six steals and five rebounds, as No. 3 Whitesville topped Friendship for the third time this year.
Kennedy Bledsoe posted 15 points, five rebounds and four assists while Rachel Jackson chipped in nine points and nine assists for the Blue Jays (10-1), who will meet No. 2 Avoca/Prattsburgh in Thursday’s semifinals.
Neveah Ross had 15 points while Kadence Donohue finished with 12 for the Eagles (5-6).
Avoca/Prattsburgh 51, Andover 31
AVOCA — Kendra Pinckney highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 14 points to propel Avoca/Prattsburgh (8-1).
Lucia D’Arpino and Riley Stowe added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the second-seeded Vikings.
Seventh-seeded Andover finished the year 5-8.
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 60, Archbishop Walsh 35OLEAN — Dalayla Alexander led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points as Ellicottville bounced back from a Monday loss to Pine Valley in emphatic fashion.
Seven others added between four and nine points for the Eagles (8-2), led by Allison Rowland’s nine points. After building a 20-10 halftime lead, Ellicottville used a 25-10 third quarter to pull away. Noella Policastro had 15 points for Walsh (2-7).
AT WELLSVILLE North Rose-Wolcott (34)
Crum 1 0-1 2, Norris 1 3-4 5, Waterman 4 7-9 17, Humbert 3 0-0 6, Countryman 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 11-16 34.
Wellsville (39)
Adams 8 2-4 20, Mess 1 0-0 2, Costello 4 1-2 10, Knapp 0 5-6 5, Robbins 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 10-16 39. NR-W 3 8 14 34 Wellsville 12 22 27 39
Three-point goals: NR-W 3 (Waterman 2, Nelson); Wellsville 3 (Adams 2, Costello). Total fouls: NR-W 18, Wellsville 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Arkport/Canaseraga (31)
Smith 1 0-2 3, Payne 2 0-0 4, Dean-Prince 3 0-0 9, Carney 1 0-0 2, Pfaff 1 0-0 2, O’Dea 1 0-0 2, Herman 2 0-0 5, Gillman 2 0-1 4. Totals: 13 0-3 31.
Fillmore (39)
Cole 6 1-2 13, Mucher 4 7-8 15, Byer 2 0-0 5, H. Miller 2 1-2 5, P. Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 10-14 39. A/C 2 10 16 31 Fillmore 13 21 29 39
Three-point goals: A/C 5 (Dean-Prince 3, Smith, Herman); Fillmore 1 (Byer). Total fouls: A/C 12, Fillmore 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Friendship (37)
Ross 7 0-0 15, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Gardner 2 0-2 4, Donohue 5 0-0 12, Harmon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 0-2 37.
Whitesville (79)
Bledsoe 6 3-4 15, Jackson 4 0-0 9, Ainsworth 3 1-1 7, V. Hall 14 4-5 35, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, G. Hall 2 0-0 4, Button 2 1-2 5, Palmatier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 9-12 79. Friendship 8 16 23 37 Whitesville 19 37 60 79
Three-point goals: Friendship 3 (Ross, Donohue 2); Whitesville 4 (Jackson, V. Hall 3). Total fouls: Friendship 9, Whitesville 2. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Ellicottville (60)
Alexander 5 1-2 12, Quinn 3 0-0 6, Ruiz 3 0-0 6, Rowland 4 1-4 9, Tomsick 4 0-0 8, Ficek 3 1-2 7, Hadley 2 0-0 4, Sexton 2 0-0 4, Neumann 1 0-0 2, Freaney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 3-8 60.
Archbishop Walsh (35)
Przybyla 1 0-0 2, Kirkwood 3 0-0 6, Howard 1 0-0 2, N. Policastro 7 0-0 15, Bailey 1 0-0 2, K. Policastro 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 0-0 35. Ellicottville 12 20 45 60 Walsh 6 10 20 35
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 1 (Alexander); Walsh 1 (N. Policastro). Total fouls: Ellicottville 8, Walsh 5. Fouled out: None.