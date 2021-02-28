OLEAN — A stingy defensive effort from Wellsville brought the Olean girls basketball team’s six-game win streak to an end Saturday afternoon.
Wellsville held Olean to six points in a quarter twice as the Lions defeated the Huskies 47-33 in non-league play.
Marley Adams paced the Lions (6-2) with 12 points. Kaylee Coleman added 10 points and six rebounds. Emily Costello chipped in with eight points and three steals.
For Olean (6-2), Micheyla Williams scored 12 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 30, Fillmore 23
FILLMORE — Kelsey Pacer scored 10 points and McKinley Harris (9 points) hit a trio of 3-pointers as B-R topped Fillmore for the second time this year.
The Wolverines (6-2) hit five treys to the Eagles’ two and went 9-of-17 from the line to Fillmore’s (4-3) 5-of-21 effort.
“We just struggled today to find a way to put points on the board,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “A big part of that was turnovers and really poor foul shooting. Bolivar-Richburg has a nice team and certainly they were a factor in our issues on the offensive end. I can’t ask more of the defensive effort that the girls are putting forth each night. It’s really what gives them a chance to win in every game.
“As for BR, I feel good for JT and his team (particularly his seniors). They’ve worked very hard the last four years to re establish that program as a winner.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 59, Friendship 27
BELFAST — Mary Hamer led a trio of double-digit scorers with 18 points to power Belfast.
Anna Drozdowski and Kaitlin Sadler added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs (6-2).
Friendship fell to 3-4.
Genesee Valley 34, Scio 33
SCIO — Emera Aquila netted 15 points and Avery Grusendorf added nine as Genesee Valley (2-5) earned the narrow win.
Alexis Crossley scored 12 points for Scio (0-9), which hung tough with the Jaguars after losing the teams’ first matchup 38-16.
CCAA WEST I
Allegany-Limestone 54, Dunkirk 36
DUNKIRK — Devin Ralston registered 14 points and Maddi Callen notched 12, including a 6-of-7 effort at the line, to key Allegany-Limestone.
Jenna Louser added 11 points for the Gators (2-5), who took a 14-7 first-quarter lead and increased the margin after each period.
A-L snapped a five-game losing skid with the victory. Octavia Porter had 13 points for Dunkirk (0-7).
NON-LEAGUE
Whitesville 40, Andover 26
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall recorded 18 points as Whitesville moved to 7-0.
The Blue Jays jumped out to a 16-4 first-quarter lead and maintained a cushion from there. Kelsie Niedermaier had eight points for Andover (3-6).
Twin Tiers Christian 47, New Life Christian 22
BREESPORT — New Life Christian suffered its second consecutive loss after being unable to overcome a second-quarter injury to Marceline Hutter.
“We lost leading scorer Marci Hutter due to injury midway through the second quarter while only down one,” NLCS coach Sarah Hutter said. “We never recovered offensively after that.”
Brightleen Ngunyi led New Life (5-3) with eight points.
Twin Tiers Christan was paced by Cherish Maglio (25 points).
AT SCIO
Genesee Valley (34)
Grusendorf 3 3-4 9, Herring 1 0-0 2, Aquila 6 2-3 15, Bartlett 1 0-0 3, A. Burrows 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 6-9 34.
Scio (33)
Crossley 3 6-6 12, Wiech 3 0-0 7, Stilson 1 1-2 3, Warboys 2 0-0 5, Grover 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 7-8 33.
Scio 9 21 29 33
Genesee Valley 11 16 29 34
Three-point goals: GV 2 (Aquila, Bartlett); Scio 2 (Wiech, Warboys). Total fouls: GV 9, Scio 10. Fouled out:None.
AT WHITESVILLE
Andover (26)
Hanks 2 0-0 4, Terhune 2 2-3 7, Simon 3 1-2 7, Niedermaier 3 2-2 8. Totals: 10 5-7 26.
Whitesville (40)
Bledsoe 2 1-2 5, Jackson 3 1-2 9, Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 5 7-9 18, G. Hall 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 9-13 40.
Andover 4 9 18 26
Whitesville 16 23 28 40
Three-point goals: Andover 1 (Terhune); Whitesville 3 (Jackson 2, V. Hall). Total fouls: Andover 13, Whitesville 8. Fouled out: None.
AT FILLMORE
Bolivar-Richburg (30)
Mc. Harris 3 0-2 9, Ma. Harris 0 0-2 0, Pacer 3 3-5 10, Cole 0 4-6 4, Nix 3 0-2 7. Totals: 9 9-17 30.
Fillmore (23)
Beardsley 0 0-4 0, Cole 3 1-6 7, Mucher 4 4-11 13, Byer 1 0-0 3, H. Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-21 23.
Bolivar-Richburg 2 15 21 30
Fillmore 4 9 14 23
Three-point goals: B-R 5 (Mc. Harris 3, Pacer, Nix); Fillmore 2 (Mucher, Byer). Total fouls: B-R 14, Fillmore 13. Fouled out: Mucher.
JV: Fillmore won.
AT DUNKIRK
Allegany-Limestone (54)
Ralston 5 4-4 14, Paterniti 1 1-4 3, DeRose 4 0-0 8, Hemphill 1 0-0 2, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Louser 5 1-4 11, Callen 3 6-7 12. Totals: 21 12-19 54.
Dunkirk (36)
Garcia 2 1-4 6, Karin 2 0-0 4, Porter 5 1-3 13, Jimenez 0 1-2 1, Dicara 2 0-2 5, Casey 3 0-0 7. Totals: 14 3-11 36.
Allegany-Limestone 14 32 44 54
Dunkirk 7 19 28 36
Three-point goals: A-L (none); Dunkirk 5 (Garcia, Porter 2, Dicara, Casey).
AT BREESPORT
New Life Christian (22)
Hutter 1 2-2 4, Ngunyi 4 0-0 8, Silva 1 0-0 2, Hoskins 2 0-0 4, Ayoh 1 0-0 2, Rhoades 0 0-2 0, Chase 0 2-9 2. Totals: 9 4-13 22.
Twin Tiers Christian (47)
Maglio 12 0-0 25, Kelsey 3 1-2 8, Shaw 2 0-0 14, Brown 3 0-0 6, Tyson 3 0-0 6, Cange 1 0-0 2, Berry 5 0-0 11, Driscoll 1 0-5 2. Totals: 22 1-6 47.
NLCS 16 16 21 22
TTCA 13 26 43 47
Three-point goals: NLCS 0; TTCA 2 (Maglio, Kelsey). Total fouls: NLCS 9, TTCA 8. Fouled out: None.
AT OLEAN
Wellsville (47)
Adams 3 3-4 12, Mess 2 3-4 7, Costello 2 3-8 8, Knapp 2 2-2 7, Stisser 1 1-1 3, Coleman 5 0-0 10. Totals: 15 12-19 47.
Olean (33)
Martin 2 1-2 5, Sweitzer 2 0-2 6, Federowicz 2 1-4 5, L. Williams 2 0-0 5, M. Williams 4 4-6 12. Totals: 12 6-14 33.
Wellsville 13 25 37 47
Olean 6 18 24 33
Three-point goals: Wellsville 5 (Adams 3, Costello, Knapp); Olean 3 (Sweitzer 2, L. Williams). Total fouls: Wellsville 14, Olean 14. Fouled out: Knapp (W). JV: Wellsville won.