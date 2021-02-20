FILLMORE — The Fillmore girls basketball team took an 11-9 first-quarter lead in its showdown against Wellsville on Friday night.
But it couldn’t quite maintain that fast start against a good Lions squad led by one of the county’s better players.
Marley Adams dropped in 19 points as Wellsville ultimately rebounded for a 42-24 non-league victory. The Lions outscored Fillmore 19-4 in the second quarter before keeping control from there.
“I’m super proud of the effort that my girls put forth,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We came out of the gate, took that lead. We just couldn’t hang with them for four quarters.”
Of the difference after the first eight minutes, he added: “Wellsville made a couple of quick shots early in the second quarter and got their momentum going. Once that tide turned a little bit, we didn’t have a response.
“Give our kids credit, in the third quarter, we got it back to six, but the fourth quarter echoed the second and their experience and talent took over.”
The Eagles dropped to 3-2.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 70, Cuba-Rushford 37
BOLIVAR — Aliyah Cole had a monster outing with 36 points on 17 buckets and 15 rebounds to power Bolivar-Richburg to a Senior Night triumph.
Kelsey Pacer notched 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Jianna Nix also had 12 for the Wolverines (4-1). Trinity Miller chipped in four steals.
“It was a very nice bounce-back game,” said B-R coach Justin Thomas, whose team dropped a 43-42 OT decision to Belfast earlier in the week. “We had a pretty decent lead the other night and let (Belfast) climb back in it. Our mantra for tonight was, if we were going to get up, we were going to stay up.
“Aliyah did a lot underneath, but a lot of other girls did some good things. It was a team-oriented win.”
Eighth-grader Brynn Lavery had 10 points for the Rebels (0-5).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 38, Genesee Valley 36
FRIENDSHIP — Kadence Donohue tossed in 16 points and Neveah Ross added 13 to lift Friendship.
The Eagles (2-2) brought a 25-15 lead into halftime and were up 31-22 entering the fourth before fending off a late Jaguars rally.
Sierra Burrows had 15 points for Genesee Valley (1-3).
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 28, Pine Valley 23
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland scored a team-high nine points with six rebounds to lead Ellicottville (2-1).
Ryah Quinn pulled down 14 rebounds for the Eagles.
NON-LEAGUE
Andover 36, Scio 6
SCIO — Livia Simon and Kelsie Niedermaier each scored 14 points to proel Andover (2-3).
Scio fell to 0-5.
AT BOLIVAR
Cuba-Rushford (37)
Forward 2 0-0 4, Lavery 4 1-3 10, Belcer 2 0-0 6, Jaffe 1 0-2 2, Demick 2 0-0 5, Searle 1 2-2 5, Taylor 1 0-2 2, Duvall 0 3-6 3. Totals: 13 6-14 37.
Bolivar-Richburg (70)
Mc. Harris 1 0-0 2, Pacer 6 0-2 12, Miller 1 0-0 2, Cole 17 2-4 36, Bentley 3 0-0 6, Nix 6 0-0 12. Totals: 34 2-6 70. C-R 7 17 22 37 B-R 20 35 57 70
Three-point goals: C-R 5 (Lavery, Belcer 2, Demick, Searle); B-R (none). Total fouls: C-R 7, B-R 9. Fouled out: None.
JV: Cuba-Rushford won.
AT FRIENDSHIP
Genesee Valley (36)
Grusendorf 3 1-2 7, Herring 1 0-0 2, Aquila 2 0-0 5, Bentley 3 1-2 7, Burrows 7 1-2 15. Totals: 16 3-6 36.
Friendship (38)
Ross 6 0-0 13, Roberts 1 0-0 3, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Calhoun 1 0-0 2, Donohue 7 1-1 16, Harmon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-3 38. GV 4 15 22 36 Friendship 11 25 31 38
Three-point goals: GV 1 (Aquila); Friendship 3 (Ross, Roberts, Donohue). Total fouls: GV 15, Friendship 5. Fouled out: None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
Pine Valley (23)
King 1 0-0 2, West 1 0-0 2, Herman 0 0-2 0, Farnham 3 1-6 7, Cadle 2 0-0 4, Westlund 3 2-5 8. Totals: 10 3-13 23.
Ellicottville (28)
Norton 0 1-2 1, Alexander 3 1-4 8, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Rowland 4 1-2 9, Tomsick 1 2-2 4, Sexton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 5-10 28. Pine Valley 7 10 19 23 Ellicottville 9 17 17 28
Three-point goals: PV 0; Ellicottville 1 (Alexander). Total fouls: PV 17, Ellicottville 18. Fouled out: None.
AT SCIO
Andover (36)
Terhune 0 1-4 1, Brewster 1 0-2 2, Calladine 1 0-0 2, Morgan 1 1-2 3, Simon 7 0-0 14, Niedermaier 5 4-5 14. Totals: 15 6-13 36.
Scio (6)
Crossley 0 0-2 0, Weich 1 0-0 2, Stilson 1 0-10 2, Warboys 1 0-0 2, Grover 0 0-2 0. Totals: 3 0-14 6. Andover 12 25 30 36 Scio 0 2 4 6
Three-point goals: Andover (none); Scio (none). Total fouls: Andover 13, Scio 11. Fouled out: Morgan (A).
AT FILLMORE
Wellsville (42)
Adams 7 3-4 19, Mess 4 0-0 9, Costello 1 0-0 3, Knapp 1 3-4 5, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-8 42.
Fillmore (24)
Beardsley 0 1-2 1, Cole 4 0-0 8, Mucher 2 1-4 5, Byer 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 2-2 5. Totals: 9 3-8 24. Wellsville 9 25 31 42 Fillmore 11 15 23 24
Three-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Adams 2, Mess); Fillmore 2 (Miller, Byer). Total fouls: Wellsville 11, Fillmore 13. Fouled out: None.
JV: Wellsville won.