MIDDLETOWN — It was one of the strongest Big 30 representations for the state track and field meet in recent memory.
Yes, the local scope for the sport’s biggest stage extended well beyond Allegany-Limestone star Angelina Napoleon. And the likes of Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tyyetta Herman and Wellsville’s Kaylee Oswald, who have also long been among the Big 30’s finest track athletes, were proof of that.
Oswald, who qualified in the two throwing events after capturing both at the Section 5 state qualifier a week earlier, won the New York State Division II title in the shot put at Middletown High School over the weekend, giving the Big 30 not one, but two state individual champions, alongside Napoleon.
Still only a sophomore, Oswald took first for her division with a throw of 37 feet, 10 inches, good for a top 25 all-time mark at the state meet. She bested Maine-Endwell’s Panayiota Anastos by three-quarters of an inch for the top spot. Oswald finished fourth in the entire federation (including Division I athletes) in the shot put with a heave of 39 feet, 3 ½ inches, which amounted to a top 10 NYS mark.
Additionally, the Wellsville standout took 14th in Division II in the discus with a throw of 100 feet, two inches. Oswald is Wellsville’s second state throwing champion in the last four years, joining Emma Kinnicutt, who won a NYS discus title in 2019.
HERMAN, MEANWHILE, gave the area a third top-three finisher, notching third in Division II in the 400 with a time of :57.33, a New York State top 25 mark and just under two seconds behind winner Victoria Guerrier (West Hempstead, :55.65) and second-place finisher Kyla Palmer (Skaneateles, :55.98). She also finished seventh in the federation with a time of :57.92, a NYS top 50 mark.
Herman also competed in the 100 and 200, taking 13th in prelims in the former (:12.66) and 10th in prelims in the latter (:25.69), but falling short of reaching the final for either event. The junior F/E star had won each of the 100, 200 and 400 in Division II at the Section 6 state qualifier a week earlier. Also among local girls participants, Portville’s Jenna Wyant earned a top-10 finish in the 400, taking ninth in :58.95, which was less than a second outside the top five.
On the boys’ side, Allegany-Limestone’s Alex Redeye had his own top-10 finish, placing seventh in Division II in the 800 with a time of 1:58.23. That mark was also good for 18th in the federation. Friendship/Scio’s Jordan White, meanwhile, took 15th in Division II in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, seven inches.