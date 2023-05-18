WELLSVILLE — Wellsville catcher Alex Green hit a two-run home run in the first inning and didn’t stop there against Cuba-Rushford on Thursday.
Green went 4-for-4 with seven total RBI in a 12-2 non-league win for the Lions in six innings against Cuba-Rushford.
Wellsville (9-11) also got two hits each from Cooper Brockway, Logan Dunbar (triple) and Gavin Haggerty. Haggerty and Trenton Green combined to strike out nine with four walks, holding C-R to six hits.
Cuba-Rushford (11-8) had two hits each from Braeden Wight and Finn Ricketts.
“This was a good win for us,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “It’s the last game of the regular season, we’re tuning up for sectionals. The fact that our defense came to play today and we had zero errors was huge for us.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 15, Andover/Whitesville 0, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg (16-4) scored multiple runs each of the first four innings and held Andover/Whitesville to one hit in a regular season-closing win for the Wolverines.
Evan Pinney went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Landon Barkley went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI and James Margeson went 2-for-3, scoring twice. Pinney, David Baldwin and Ian Unfus combined for 11 strikeouts and two walks and didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning.
C.J. Esteb had the lone hit for Andover/Whitesville (4-12).
“It was Senior Night so it was nice to have our three seniors — Evan, Ian and David — be able to pitch,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “They did a great job. Hopefully we’re headed in the right direction with sectionals starting this weekend.”
Fillmore 18, Friendship/Scio 0, 5 innings
FILLMORE — Fillmore’s Zach Sisson and Luke Colombo marked three hits each and Mitch Ward hit a home run to spark a big offensive day.
Colombo and Aiden Wagner combined for 12 strikeouts and two walks, with Colombo tossing four scoreless innings on 10 punchouts.
Jude Beardsley added two hits for Fillmore (15-1).
Cooper Greenman had the lone hit for Friendship/Scio (5-14).
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
A/W 000 00X X — 0 1 4 B-R 442 5XX X — 15 8 0 Skyler Orpet (0 SO, 5 BB), Oliver Smith (3) (0 SO, 6 BB), Gage Hall (4) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Colton Calladine Evan Pinney (5 SO, 0 BB), David Baldwin (3) (4 SO, 2 BB), Ian Unfus (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Cayden Ganes AT FILLMORE
R H E
F/S 000 00X X — 0 1 5 Fillmore 413 (10)XX X — 18 17 0 Landen Arnold (1 SO, 4 BB), Matt Donohue (4) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Cooper Greenman Luke Colombo (10 SO, 2 BB), Aiden Wagner (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski
HR:
Mitchell Ward (F)
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E
C-R 002 000 X — 2 6 3 Wellsville 333 102 X — 12 14 0 Allen Fuller (0 SO, 2 BB), Jacob Smith (3) (0 SO, 0 BB), Braeden Wight (4) (4 SO, 4 BB) and Samuel Grover Gavin Haggerty (4 SO, 3 BB), Trenton Green (4) (5 SO, 1 BB) and Alex Green
HR: Alex Green (W)