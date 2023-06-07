WELLSVILLE — Smoky air has caused the cancellation of the 2023 Exceptional Senior Game, Wellsville’s planned second annual showcase game for area softball seniors.
Planned for Wednesday with a backup date of Thursday, the game was initially postponed Tuesday night as Wellsville schools canceled all outdoor activities Wednesday due to air quality. But school administrators made the call to cancel Thursday outdoor activities as well by Wednesday morning, bringing an end to any plans to play this week.