C-R

Pictured are the six Cuba-Rushford athletes who participated in the Section 5 track and field state qualifier on Friday at Eastridge High School in East Irondequoit. From left, Libby Drum, Brayden Lavery, Hunter Rix, Noah Seigel, Alex Baron, Anderson Seigel and Sofia Riquelme.

 Photo provided

EAST IRONDEQUOIT — In 2019, the last time a state meet was held, the Wellsville girls track and field team had a state qualifier in Emma Kinnicutt.

Kinnicutt went on to win a New York State championship in the discus.

Two years later, the Lions had another athlete make the state cut … in the same event.

Alyssa Dorrough, influenced, in part, by her former teammate, placed second in the discus among Division II participants at the Section 5 track and field state qualifier on Friday at Eastridge High School. Dorrough had a toss of 113 feet, two inches, which met the standard to advance to states despite not winning the individual crown.

She was one of two Section 5 Big 30 athletes to earn a second at the state qualifier, alongside Cuba-Rushford senior Noah Seigel, who took the No. 2 spot in the 400 hurdles (:58.45), finishing just shy of Wheatland-Chili’s Aaron Lund (:56.77) for a spot at the state meet.

Seigel had a notable day overall, also finishing fifth in the 110 hurdles (:16.69). In total, six Cuba-Rushford athletes competed on Friday, with the 400 relay team of Brayden Lavery, Alex Baron, Anderson Seigel and Hunter Rix taking 12th in :46.95 and Sofia Riquelme placing 12th in the girls’ 400 in 1:06.50. Libby Drum also accompanied C-R after qualifying in the 1,500, but was unable to compete due to a late season-ending injury.

Dorrough, too, had a standout performance, also earning a patch in the shot put with a toss of 32-7 ¼. Additionally for Wellsville, Kaylee Oswald reached the podium alongside Dorrough with a third in the discus (102-4) and Stephanie Oswald was fifth in the shot put (31-1 ¼). Joseph Mariotti was sixth in the pole vault with a personal record clearance of 11 feet, six inches and Brooklyn Stisser set a school record with a seventh-place finish in the 200 (:27.13), breaking a mark from 1997.

Wellsville’s girls 400 relay team finished fourth in :52.89.

From a strong Bolivar-Richburg team, Jarrod Polk garnered two patches, taking third in the long jump (20-11) and fourth in the triple jump (42-5). Ethan Coleman earned a patch with a fourth in the pole vault (12-6), Hunter Stuck was fifth in the 800 (2:05.67) and Lloyd Kinnicutt finished seventh and ninth in the discus and shot put, respectively. For Genesee Valley/Belfast, Sophie Zilgitt took ninth in the pentathlon (1,837 points), highlighted by a sixth in the 800 (2:48.53) and tying for fifth in the high jump (4-5), and Morgan Torrey was seventh in the high jump.

Jordan White claimed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet exactly for Scio/Friendship and Fillmore’s 3,200 relay team took ninth.

Dorrough will return to action at this weekend’s NYSPHSAA championships at Cicero-North Syracuse.

 

Trending Food Videos