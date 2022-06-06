EAST IRONDEQUOIT — In 2019, the last time a state meet was held, the Wellsville girls track and field team had a state qualifier in Emma Kinnicutt.
Kinnicutt went on to win a New York State championship in the discus.
Two years later, the Lions had another athlete make the state cut … in the same event.
Alyssa Dorrough, influenced, in part, by her former teammate, placed second in the discus among Division II participants at the Section 5 track and field state qualifier on Friday at Eastridge High School. Dorrough had a toss of 113 feet, two inches, which met the standard to advance to states despite not winning the individual crown.
She was one of two Section 5 Big 30 athletes to earn a second at the state qualifier, alongside Cuba-Rushford senior Noah Seigel, who took the No. 2 spot in the 400 hurdles (:58.45), finishing just shy of Wheatland-Chili’s Aaron Lund (:56.77) for a spot at the state meet.
Seigel had a notable day overall, also finishing fifth in the 110 hurdles (:16.69). In total, six Cuba-Rushford athletes competed on Friday, with the 400 relay team of Brayden Lavery, Alex Baron, Anderson Seigel and Hunter Rix taking 12th in :46.95 and Sofia Riquelme placing 12th in the girls’ 400 in 1:06.50. Libby Drum also accompanied C-R after qualifying in the 1,500, but was unable to compete due to a late season-ending injury.
Dorrough, too, had a standout performance, also earning a patch in the shot put with a toss of 32-7 ¼. Additionally for Wellsville, Kaylee Oswald reached the podium alongside Dorrough with a third in the discus (102-4) and Stephanie Oswald was fifth in the shot put (31-1 ¼). Joseph Mariotti was sixth in the pole vault with a personal record clearance of 11 feet, six inches and Brooklyn Stisser set a school record with a seventh-place finish in the 200 (:27.13), breaking a mark from 1997.
Wellsville’s girls 400 relay team finished fourth in :52.89.
From a strong Bolivar-Richburg team, Jarrod Polk garnered two patches, taking third in the long jump (20-11) and fourth in the triple jump (42-5). Ethan Coleman earned a patch with a fourth in the pole vault (12-6), Hunter Stuck was fifth in the 800 (2:05.67) and Lloyd Kinnicutt finished seventh and ninth in the discus and shot put, respectively. For Genesee Valley/Belfast, Sophie Zilgitt took ninth in the pentathlon (1,837 points), highlighted by a sixth in the 800 (2:48.53) and tying for fifth in the high jump (4-5), and Morgan Torrey was seventh in the high jump.
Jordan White claimed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet exactly for Scio/Friendship and Fillmore’s 3,200 relay team took ninth.
Dorrough will return to action at this weekend’s NYSPHSAA championships at Cicero-North Syracuse.