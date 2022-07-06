For all three, the most basic similarity was the strength of their right arms.
But for Makenzie Cowburn, Kiley Anastasia and Jessica Majot, the congruities actually go much deeper than that.
All three are softball players to their core, honing their craft year-round through travel teams, winter workouts and high school practices. All were the mostly untouchable aces for arguably the three best teams in the Big 30. And each was just as strong at the plate as she was in the circle.
Yes, all three were deserving of one of the major Big 30 postseason awards, and all three had a case for either Player or Pitcher of the Year. And in the end, all three standouts claimed at least a share of one or the other.
COWBURN, Wellsville’s sophomore sensation, was named the Geraldine Lacney Award winner as the Big 30 Player of the Year, while Olean’s Anastasia and Bolivar-Richburg’s Majot shared the Jordan Ingalls Award, now in its second year, for Big 30 Pitcher of the Year.
In her second varsity season, Cowburn, the inaugural Pitcher of the Year, made an even bigger leap at the plate. Oh, she was her typically dominant self in the circle, going 13-4 with 184 strikeouts, to just 37 walks, in 112 innings and a miniscule 1.07 ERA. That strikeout total ranked third in program history. She also tossed seven shutouts, with one no-hitter, five one-hitters and three two-hitters.
But, as the Lions’ cleanup batter, she also hit a team-best .463 with an impressive nine over-the-fence home runs, 38 total hits and 30 RBI, the latter three of which rank second, fourth and eighth in Wellsville history.
And that’s what set her apart for the overall Player of the Year honor.
“Makenzie is a tremendous teammate,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “The energy that she brings each and every day is awesome. It’s apparent how hard she works at becoming a better softball player (in both facets).
“She works at it year-round and our team obviously has a chance to win every single time she’s in the circle. But also, she’s a threat at the plate; she’s blossomed this year with power and being able to just know her strike zone and hit pitches that she’s going to make an impact with.”
Tasked with the toughest opponents on a schedule loaded with Class A and B foes, Cowburn thrived, striking out almost two batters an inning while allowing just one hit every three frames. Her only losses came to B-R (the No. 1-ranked Class C team at the time), Corning (No. 3 in Class AA at the time), Hollidaysburg (Class A) and Depew (No. 3 in Class B) in the Far West Regional.
COWBURN was named both the Class B tournament MVP and Class B-2 Player of the Year after leading the Lions to a 20-4 record, their second of back-back sectional titles and into the state tournament. And even then, her numbers weren’t quite they might have been, with Burke noting (humorously), “We have two other pitchers that get innings, so Makenzie’s stats aren’t as crazy as they should be. You can blame me as a coach for trying to get our other pitchers opportunities to pitch.”
But, slightly limited or not, those numbers were the product of her round-the-clock hard work.
“Her work ethic in the offseason is tremendous,” Burke said. “There’s a saying where you have nine months to improve as a softball player, and she makes the most of those nine months. Whether it’s strength training, practicing or playing … she comes to the high school season a better player. That’s a tip of the cap to her; she really works at it and her parents are very supportive in doing what they need to do to allow her to reach her goals.”
The same could be said of Anastasia and Majot, both seniors.
ANASTASIA was just as lights-out for the Huskies, racking up 141 strikeouts in 95 innings with a glittering 1.22 ERA. She tossed a no-hitter against Jamestown on May 2, claimed a spot on the four-day Grand Strand All-Tournament Team in Myrtle Beach and made double-digit strikeout and shutout efforts the norm.
In 2022, Olean boasted a formidable lineup, top to bottom, including Player of the Year candidate JoJo Gibbons and a third Big 30 all-star in Makenna Pancio. But it was Anastasia who helped put the Huskies over the top, leading Olean to a 13-8 mark against a top-flight schedule and a spot in the Section 6 Class B-1 title game, where she threw a gem in a 2-1 loss to Depew.
“It’s kind of hard to put (her impact) into words,” said her coach and father, Steve Anastiasia. “She pitched every big game. We knew we were going to be in every game; we had a pretty good team. But when you play teams like Clarence and James Madison in Myrtle Beach and Langley (W.Va.), you know they’re going to hit the ball, and when you can hold them to two, three, four runs, it gives you a shot. And that’s what she did, she gave us a shot every time.”
Anastasia was the No. 1 pitcher on an Olean team that reached the B-1 semifinals as a junior. And with a bigger opportunity against a full schedule this spring, she only got better. Of Olean’s eight losses, five were by one run and one was by two runs, and in those games she allowed an average of less than three runs per outing.
“She just seemed to dial in this year,” Anastasia said of his daughter, who also hit a blistering .492 at the plate while earning CCAA I West Pitcher of the Year accolades. “Last year, with a shortened season, she pitched quite a bit, but we only had 15 games, so she didn’t have the full scope of it. This year, we started after Martin Luther King Day break, she started working, she put the time in and it paid off.”
He added, “She finally felt like it’s her team and the team’s gonna go the way she goes. She wanted to prepare accordingly.”
MAJOT’S season mirrored that of her peers.
The senior right-hander was the ace, and pitched every big game, for a powerhouse B-R team that went 21-2 and won a second-straight Section 5 Class C title — this one a 4-3 triumph over top-seeded Lyndonville in the C-3 championship.
Majot went 11-1 with 110 strikeouts to a measly 17 walks in 80 1/3 innings while posting a 1.22 ERA. She threw three no-hitters and was also the Wolverines’ top batter, hitting .451 with four home runs, five doubles, four triples, 23 RBI and 31 runs scored.
At year’s end, she was named the MVP in both Allegany County and the Section 5 Class C-3 playoff tournament while being described by coach Brooke Lovell as “the epitome of a student-athlete.”
“Jess has worked very hard, the last two seasons especially, to improve her game,” Lovell said. “This paid off for her and she had an impactful, not to mention unforgettable senior season.
“I can’t put into words what she has meant to our team. She is the type of athlete that pushes others around her to be better. Jess maintained her position as valedictorian while dedicating her time and effort to her teammates on the softball field. She leads by example and is a role model for those around her. She is driven, persistent, and committed to her academic and athletic goals. I am truly honored to say that I had the opportunity to coach her.”
Majot, a three-sport athlete who also excelled in soccer and basketball, will attend RIT in the fall, where she plans on majoring in engineering and continuing her softball career at the Division III level.
“She’s intrinsically motivated,” Lovell said of what drives Majot not just in softball, but other sports. “Jess always wants to do well, plus she’s had great coaches that have pushed her to improve during all three seasons.”