WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville volleyball team held on in the first set and rolled in the last two for a 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 sweep of Cuba-Rushford Wednesday night in Allegany County league play.
Senior Jaelyn Knapp led Wellsville (10-0) with eight aces, four kills and six digs as the Lions celebrated its Senior Night. Fellow seniors contributed to the win as Brooklyn Stisser had five kills, two aces and four digs; Marley Adams had three kills, seven digs and two aces; and Kaylee Coleman had two kills and five digs.
Emma Dunaway added three kills and two digs and Maddy Parks had 12 assists, two kills and three digs.
Jordyn Radomski tallied an ace, three kills and seven digs for Cuba-Rushford (3-7, 3-5) while Brianna Green had nine kills and four digs and Quincy Tyler made 14 assists with two digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Houghton 1
HOUGHTON — Houghton staved off a three-set sweep, but Bolivar-Richburg finished off the match in four, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18.
For B-R (9-4), Jianna Scott had 17 kills, five aces and three blocks, while Kori Thomas marked 11 kills and three blocks. Kait Graves made 21 assists while Haley Mascho had a team-high 20 digs and four aces.
Jess Prentice had 13 kills and three aces for Houghton (8-4), while Emily Tankeh had seven kills and two aces and Jessica Adenuga had four blocks.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville (5-8) took a 2-0 lead, dropped the next two sets but ultimately held off Cattaraugus-Little Valley in the fifth, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 25-18.
Tristin Bomberry led the Eagles with 12 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and four aces. Allison Rowland added seven kills, seven aces and 16 digs while Cora Norton had six kills and five aces.
CLV fell to 2-9.
Randolph 3, Salamanca 0
RANDOLPH — Randolph rolled in three sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-7, dropping Salamanca to 3-11.
Jillian Rea had two aces and an assist for the Warriors, while Karina Crouse had an ace and a kill and Lezly McComber had a kill and a block.
NON-LEAGUE
Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Archbishop Walsh 1
OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh won the first set, but could not hang on in the next three, falling to Canisteo-Greenwood, 14-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-21.
Walsh fell to 0-13.