WELLSVILLE — It may have taken it a half to get going, but once it did, the Wellsville girls basketball team never looked back.
Marley Adams totaled 13 points, five assists and four rebounds and Wellsville eventually heated up to beat Letchworth, 45-20, in non-league action Saturday night. After handling the Indians 60-15 in their season-opener, the Lions let Letchworth hang around for a bit in the rematch, leading 22-13 at the break.
But coach Michelle Alvord’s team rattled off a 19-7 third quarter to push the advantage over 20 and then cruised over the final eight minutes for a season sweep.
Kaylee Coleman and Makenna Dunbar both grabbed seven rebounds while Jaelyn Knapp pulled down six rebounds for the Lions (8-2). In the end, Wellsville used its typical formula to pull out the win, playing strong defense (it’s now held five opponents to below 30 points) and getting a number of contributors, with six players notching at least four points.
“It was a little bit of a slow start, but we finally got it going in the middle of the second and third quarter,” Alvord said.
Phoebe Conklin had 10 points for Letchworth (3-7).
NORTH TIER
Otto-Eldred 48, Northern Potter 33
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Katie Sheeler tossed in 17 points, Anna Merry had 11 and both hit a trio of 3-pointers to guide Otto-Eldred.
Holding an early 13-6 lead, the Terrors progressively pulled away after each quarter.
“We knew they were going to play their tails off,” O’E coach Shawn Gray said of NoPo, “and I thought we matched them. The starters all played good all-around games and some younger kids got a chance to contribute against a really good team.”
Rebecca Martin had a team-best eight points for the Panthers.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 51, Alden 25
YORKSHIRE — Kyler Felber scored 13 points to lead Pioneer, which improved to 5-3 with the win.
Franklinville 38, New Life Christian 36
FRANKLINVILLE — After beating New Life 49-35 in both teams’ opener, Franklinville escaped in the rematch.
Tarryn Herman and Megan Jackson both had 12 points and Sofia Bentley notched 11 to lift the Panthers (5-4). Trailing by one (24-23) entering the final frame, Franklinville used a 15-12 final quarter to seal it.
Brightleen Ngunyi had 15 points while Marceline Hutter finished with 12 for New Life (3-3).