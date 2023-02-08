WELLSVILLE — This was the kind of victory for which Michelle Alvord had been waiting.
Oh, her young Wellsville girls basketball team had done its share of winning, capturing its 10th triumph over the weekend and sitting at or near .500 for much of the year.
But this was something different. This was a sign of both grit and growth … and at just the right time.
Makenna Dunbar posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Lions roared back from an early 21-4 deficit to knock off Bath, 45-42, in a non-league rematch on Wednesday night. Wellsville (11-8) trailed 15-4 after the first quarter and then found itself down 21-4 in the second. It rattled off a 12-0 run to pull to within five at halftime and, still down seven entering the fourth, ripped off a 21-11 final frame to pull out the come-from-behind victory.
The Lions not only avenged 41-33 loss to the Rams from earlier in the year, but matched a season-best with their third-straight triumph, just before its regular season finale vs. Gananda and the start of sectionals.
“Early on, we just couldn’t get a bucket to fall,” Alvord said. “We had some good looks and just missed. This is the win we’ve needed for 19 games. I’ve said it all season; being young, we just weren’t able to get down and come back and make a run. We were finally able to do that, and hopefully that gives us some momentum.”
Averee Palmatier notched 10 points and seven rebounds, Emily Robbins had 10 points and Sara Reitz chipped in three rebounds and two steals for Wellsville. Lindsay Stuck had just two points, but they were big, as she sank a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession (44-40) game.
“They went on another little run in the third, but again we closed the gap,” Alvord went on. “And from there it was pretty much a back-and-forth game. We never led by more than four, but we made the plays we needed down the stretch.”
Meredith Czajkowski scored 17 points while Natalie Krelie had 12 for Bath.
NON-LEAGUE
C.G. Finney 44, Bolivar-Richburg 30
BOLIVAR — Kiara VanDerJagt hit a trio of 3-pointers en route to 14 points and C.G. Finney used a strong second half to pull away.
Three others combined for 24 points for the Falcons (12-6), who avenged a 33-31 season-opening loss to B-R. Up 22-18 at halftime, Finney outscored the Wolverines 22-12 over the last 16 minutes to seal it.
Malayna Ayers had a team-best 11 points for Bolivar-Richburg (7-11).
Fillmore 54, Scio/Friendship 35
FRIENDSHIP — Hope Russell registered 14 points as Fillmore won its third-straight and sixth in the last seven games.
The Eagles moved to 13-5 ahead of Friday’s massive rematch with Cuba-Rushford.
Nevaeh Ross had 11 points for Scio/Friendship, which has lost five of the last six in dropping to 10-8.
BOYS HOOPS
CCAA EAST I
Portville 57, Gowanda 52
PORTVILLE — Perhaps it was a sign of growth for Portville.
Back on Jan. 27, the Panthers couldn’t quite hang with Gowanda in a 66-49 loss. And granted, Gowanda standout John Ondus, who had 17 points that night, didn’t play in the rematch 12 days later. But still, Portville found a way to grab an early lead and ultimately close out in Game 2.
Aidan DeFazio had another red-hot shooting night, draining six 3-pointers en route to 26 points for the Panthers. Interestingly, Portville led by 10 (21-11) after the first quarter, fell behind at halftime and was tied (38-38) entering the final frame. But it then rattled off 19 points, including 12 from DeFazio, to help seal it.
DeFazio had 14 points and four treys in the first and 12 in the fourth to account for all his points and key each big quarter for the Panthers. Marcus Wilson and Ethan Obergfell added nine and eight points, respectively.
Quentin Centner totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, Blake Herman and Tyler Smith had 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Cole Herman grabbed seven boards for Gowanda (8-11).
NON-LEAGUE
Keshequa 49, Houghton 34
HOUGHTON — Bryan Flanagan collected 13 points and four others each had nine points to lead Keshequa in a balanced effort.
Playing its third game in three days — and coming off back-to-back wins — proved too daunting a task for the Panthers. Houghton managed just four first-quarter points, but did pull to within 20-15 at the break. Keshequa, however, used a 15-6 third quarter to seize control and ultimately put the game away.
Josh Davidson scored 13 points and hit four more 3-pointers and Jack Prentice had 11 points for Houghton (3-14).