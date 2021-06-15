WELLSVILLE — For perhaps the first time all season, in this biggest game of the year, the Wellsville softball team’s chances were beginning to look grim.
The Lions trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
More than that, they had two outs and nobody on base.
And then came a rally for the ages, a half-inning that coach Matt Burke described as “unbelievable.”
Matti Burke finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and Wellsville exploded for nine runs with its back to the wall before coming away with a dramatic 12-2 triumph over archrival Wayland-Cohocton in the Section Class B-2 championship on Monday night. Emma Dunaway (3-for-4, 2 RBI) started the rally with a line drive that hit Way-Co pitcher Greta Huber, temporarily shaking up the senior ace. The Lions then batted around from there, getting a two-run single from Burke, a two-run double from Dunaway in her second at-bat of the inning and RBI singles from Mallory Sibble, Carly Young and Marissa Ordway.
“We just started hitting,” an elated Burke said.
Sibble finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Young (RBI) was 2-for-3 and Maddie Spicer finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Lions, who pounded out 16 hits and in the process broke the school record for hits in a season.
That comeback win capped a glittering 21-1 season for the Lions, who captured the program’s first sectional title since 2003.
“I’m so happy for the girls on this team,” said Burke, whose squad topped a pair of state-ranked teams (No. 5 Williamson in the semis; No. 21 Way-Co) en route to its championship. “They truly care about each other and they pull for each other. I have a great assistant in Jason Sibble; he’s amazing, he did a phenomenal job of calling pitches this season.”
Freshman ace Makenzie Cowburn put the finishing touches on a dominant campaign, striking out seven while issuing no walks and scattering nine hits. Wellsville proved to be a juggernaut from start to finish, outscoring its opponents by an average score of 14-2, totaling 10 shutouts and coming in within the second game of a doubleheader of finishing the year unbeaten.
“We knew we had talent, but it’s not enough just to have talent to win big games,” Burke said. “It’s playing with poise and composure and excelling in pressure situations. The great thing about this team is that different players stepped up at different times throughout the course of the season, and we did that again tonight.”
Noting that Monday’s came before “an unreal” crowd of over 300, Burke added: “We’ve had such great support from the community. We really have … an ever-growing softball community. We have a huge advocate in our first-year (athletic director) Erica Aftuck. She’s been a big supporter of our program. It really was a storybook season.”
Fourth-seeded Wayland-Cohocton finished the year 17-3.
CLASS C2
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Lyndonville 7
LYNDONVILLE — Jianna Nix went 2-for-3 with a home run and double and Bolivar-Richburg won a tight battle on the road for its first sectional championship since capturing back-to-back titles in 2014 and ‘15.
Jessica Majot was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI while Kayli Giardini finished 3-for-4 with two RBI as the Wolverines knocked off the No. 1 seed for the crown.
B-R took early leads of 1-0 and 4-2, but Lyndonville tied it with two runs in the first and second. Coach Brooke Lovell’s team then built the advantage 8-4 in the sixth before the Tigers used a three-run bottom half to pull within one. The Wolverines plated an insurance run in their final at-bats before hanging on.
Madigan Harris and Malayna Ayers each had two hits for No. 3 B-R, which finished the year 16-3. Majot fanned three and allowed five hits over 5 ⅓ innings while Ayers (5 hits) tossed the final 1 ⅔ frames.
“I am so proud of the hard work the girls have put in this season,” Lovell said. “They have had this goal in mind since the beginning of the season and they did what they needed to to make it happen. We had some ups and downs, but these girls continued to do their absolute best. I can’t stress enough how proud of them I am.”
Gracie Johnson was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI while Lorelei Dillenbeck, Addie Dillenbeck, and Brynn Howell each added doubles for Lyndonville (17-2).
B-R outhit the Tigers, 14-10.
CCAA I WEST
Southwestern 4, Allegany-Limestone 3, 8 inn.
ALLEGANY — Southwestern took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and plated a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the walkoff victory.
Kourtney Magara threw all eight frames for A-L, striking out seven while surrendering seven hits, one walk and four earned runs. Maddi Straub tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the Gators (3-12), who tied it with a three-run sixth inning before falling short in extras.
A-L gave the Trojans a tougher battle after dropping a 9-2 decision earlier in the year.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 10, Ellicottville 0
PORTVILLE — Faith Capito broke open a 0-0 game with a two-run home run in the third inning to spark Portville.
Capito finished with two runs and two RBI while sister Felecia went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and an RBI. Mia Hlasnick also went 2-for-4 for the Panthers (11-1), who plated four runs in that third frame and then pulled away with three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Brooke DeYoe struck out five and scattered three hits and a walk in a winning effort. Courtney Sexton (2 strikeouts, 2 walks) surrendered 11 hits in the circle while she, Lindsay Swalcy (triple) and Emilee Ruiz had the three hits for Ellicottville (9-3).