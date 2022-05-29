WEBSTER — Held without a hit for four innings, the Wellsville softball team finally came up with enough offense when the Lions needed it to lift a sectional trophy.
Trailing 1-0, Makenna Dunbar led off the fifth with a double and Sawyer Burke later hit a one-out, bases-loaded single to drive in two runs, giving Wellsville a lead that held through the final innings for a 2-1 win over Bath-Haverling in the Section 5 Class B2 championship at Webster Schroeder Saturday afternoon.
Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn threw a gem in a pitcher’s duel against Haverling’s Kaili Witherall. Cowburn struck out nine batters with one walk and scattered four hits. Witherall, meanwhile, had 11 strikeouts and one walk and allowed just the two fifth-inning hits.
“Haverling’s pitcher is outstanding but Makenzie matched her pitch for pitch … Makenzie continues to prove that she is a big game pitcher,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said, “and even though we were trailing 1-0 going into the fifth inning we still had a lot of positivity in our dugout and we just had a feeling that we could make something happen.
“I’m very proud of our team, they never gave up and the energy was outstanding from the first pitch to the last pitch of the game.”
Bath-Haverling took the lead in the fourth inning on a one-out RBI double from Caydence Spears.
“We’ve played a very strong schedule and I feel like that was one reason that we were able to handle the pressure today,” Burke said. “We’ve faced some very good pitchers throughout the season and some very good teams and we played some close games this year and that helped prepare us for a game like this.
“The pitcher and the catcher for Haverling were outstanding, so it made it very difficult to score runs today.”
Wellsville repeated as sectional champions despite graduating five starters from last year’s team. The Lions start just one senior (Marley Adams) and one junior (Emma Dunaway).
“I’m exceptionally happy for Marley Adams that we can send her out with a sectional title her senior year,” Burke said. “It’s really exciting to look at the roster and see how many freshmen and sophomores we have on the team. We graduated five senior starters last year and I wasn’t sure what to expect, and these younger players really stepped up and they’ve gone above and beyond expectations. I really give them a lot of credit for the success our team has enjoyed this year.”
Wellsville (19-3) will play B1 champion Waterloo, the top seed in its bracket and a 6-4 championship victor over Batavia, on Tuesday in a Class B playdown state qualifier.
Bath-Haverling fell to 15-4 to close its season.