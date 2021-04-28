WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls volleyball team hadn’t been tested, at least to this extent, very often during the regular season.
In an unbeaten (11-0) campaign, the Lions won six matches via sweep and were pushed to a fifth set on only one occasion, by Campbell-Savona last week. But with its back to the wall on Wednesday, Wellsville rose to the occasion when it needed to most.
Jaelyn Knapp registered a double-double of 14 kills and 15 digs and No. 4 Wellsville twice rallied from a one-set deficit for a thrilling 3-2 triumph over No. 5 North Rose-Wolcott in a Section 5 Class C2 quarterfinal.
Mattie Buckley posted 32 assists and four digs while Kaylee Coleman had her own double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs for the Lions, who trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before pulling out a 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory. It was only the third time all year that Wellsville dropped the first set and just the second instance it trailed 2-1 (alongside that contest with C-S), pulling out the win in each.
“(It was a) great match,” said Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner, whose team will meet top-seeded LeRoy in Friday’s semis. “Everyone was on the edge of their seats; probably the most exciting game yet. North Rose was great competition and our girls stepped up every aspect of their game and showed amazing energy and spirit.”
For NR-W (12-4), Eva Norris had 13 kills and four blocks while Brianna Vezzoge dished out 24 assists.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINAL
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Kendall 0
BOLIVAR — Jianna Nix drove home 16 kills while adding seven digs and five blocks to power No. 2 Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-10 sweep.
Kaitlyn Graves handed out 20 assists while Brena Walp had seven kills and five digs for the Wolverines (11-2). Haley Mascho added six aces and 14 digs while Kori Thomas pitched in 12 digs for B-R.
The Wolverines will host No. 3 South Seneca in Friday’s semifinals. Seventh-seeded Kendall finished the year 7-7.
CLASS D3 QUARTERFINALS
Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley 1
BELMONT — Emma Cole collected 10 kills and three aces and Fillmore took the rubber match with GV/B, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Jadyn Mucher added six kills and two aces for the fifth-seeded Eagles (8-8), who will take on No. 1 C.G. Finney in Friday’s semifinals.
“We’re happy with how (we) played,” GV/B coach Darren Bradt said. “We just couldn’t quite match them in terms of their hitting and ability to finish. We’re still a little inexperienced, and they were just to a slightly higher level tonight, but we played well.”
The fourth-seeded Jaguars finished the year 6-7 after splitting with Fillmore during the regular season.
Houghton 3, Hammondsport 1
HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice notched six aces, eight kills and eight digs and No. 2 Houghton shook off a third-set loss for a 25-19, 25-12, 22-25, 25-10 victory.
Emily Tankeh (2 blocks) posted four aces, six digs and six kills while Emma Retz added three kills, three blocks and five digs for the Panthers.
Houghton will host No. 3 Batavia Notre Dame in Friday’s semifinals. Seventh-seeded Hammondsport finished the year 3-10.