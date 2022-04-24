ADDISON — The Wellsville softball team beat Addison for the second time in as many days and improved to 3-0 over the weekend with a 21-6 victory on Sunday.
Marissa Ordway, Wellsville’s third starting pitcher of the weekend, struck out 10 and walked three over seven innings in the win on Sunday.
Makenzie Cowburn had four hits, including a home urn, and drove in four runs to lead the Wellsville (10-2) offense.
Sawyer Burke went 4-for-5 while Brazen Beckwith (two RBI), Emma Dunaway (double, three RBI) and Lindsay Stuck (RBI) had three hits each.
“It was a great weekend for Wellsville softball: three different pitchers threw excellent games for us,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “Brazen Beckwith and Lindsay Stuck have done an excellent job catching all season.
“Makenzie Cowburn and Lindsay Stuck continue to swing a hot bat and it’s quite a luxury when we’re getting productions at the top and bottom of the order … it’s really helpful scoring runs.”
SATURDAYALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar Richburg 17, Andover/Whitesville 2BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris and Jessica Majot both homered and Haley Mascho tossed a complete-game three-hitter to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Harris finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, four runs and a pair of stolen bases while Majot was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Mascho went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI while striking out eight and surrendering one walk in the circle. Madigan Harris (3 runs, RBI) and Madeline Thornton (2 RBI, 1 run) both went 2-for-3 with a double and Malayna Ayers was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for the Wolverines (4-0).
Rachel Jackson doubled for Andover/Whitesville.
NON-LEAGUEWellsville 15, Addison 0, 6 inningsWELLSVILLE — Makenzie Cowburn took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Addison’s Jenna Benton had her team’s first hit with two outs.
Cowburn threw another stellar game for the Lions with 13 strikeouts to two walks with just one hit allowed. She also hit 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, her fourth homer of the season.
Marley Adams went 4-For-5 with double, triple and three RBI.
Emma Dunaway was 3-for-5 with three RBI and Natalie Adams, Sawyer Burke and Averee Palmatier had two hits each.
Wellsville 12, Sherman 0WELLSVILLE — Makenna Dunbar earned her first varsity pitching win in the second game of a Wellsville doubleheader, striking out 12 batters with three walks and three hits allowed.
Sawyer Burke went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI and Natalie Adams also went 3-for-4 with a double. Marissa Ordway went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Marley Adams had a two-run triple.