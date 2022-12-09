WESTFIELD, Pa. — After an 0-2 start, last year’s Section 5 Class B-2 runner-up has its first win of the year.
Averee Palmatier didn’t miss a shot en route to 11 points as the Wellsville girls basketball team downed North-Penn Mansfield, 57-28, in the opening round of the Jack Bush Tournament on Friday. The Lions, who are in a bit of a transition year after losing a host of contributors from last year’s 17-5 team to graduation, will meet Cowanesque Valley in today’s championship game (5:30 p.m.).
Palmatier went 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 at the line as part of her effort.
Lindsay Stuck totaled 12 points while Makenna Dunbar (8 points) had 11 rebounds and four assists for the Lions. Natalie Adams and Emily Robbins both grabbed three rebounds while keying the defense with five and four steals, respectively.
Clinging to a 13-12 advantage, Wellsville used a 15-23 second quarter to take control.
“The more that this group plays together and gets their chemistry and timing, the better we’ll be,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “Natalie Adams and Emily Robbins did a really good job defesvely and got those steals, and that got us going too.”
McKenna Lightner had 10 points for North-Penn Mansfield.
GFLCAANew Life Christian 59, Elmira Defenders 13ALLEGANY — Marceline Hutter dropped in 23 points with four assists and New Life Christian jumped out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead before cruising.
Five others chipped in 6-8 points to aid the offense for NLC (2-0).
Elizabeth Travis had five points for the Elmira Defenders.
NON-LEAGUE Andover/Whitesville 61, Genesee Valley/Belfast 19
ANDOVER — Vanessa Hall poured in 36 points, including a pair of treys, to power Andover/Whitesville to its second win of 40-plus points to start the year.
A/W opened up a 22-5 lead en route to the victory.
Madison Mackenzie had six points for Genesee Valley/Belfast (2-2).
AT ANDOVER GV/Belfast (19)
Proctor 0 2-2 2, Bigelow 2 0-0 4, Grusendorf 2 1-2 5, Mackenzie 2 0-0 6, Calanni 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-4 19.
Andover/Whitesville (61)
V. Hall 16 2-3 36, Lewis-Ellison 2 0-0 5, Terhune 1 0-0 2, Baert 3 1-5 7, G. Hall 1 0-2 3, Bledsoe 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 3-10 61. GV/Belfast 5 8 13 19 Andover/Whites. 22 41 56 61
Three-point goals: GV/B 2 (Mackenzie 2); A/W 4 (V. Hall 2, Lewis-Ellison, G. Hall). Total fouls: GV/B 10, A/W 18. Fouled out:
Calanni (GVB).
AT ALLEGANY Elmira (13)
E. Ostrander 1 0-0 3, Sykes 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Travis 2 0-0 5, C. Ostrander 1 1-2 3, S. Travis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-2 13.
New Life Christian (59)
Hutter 11 0-1 23, Ngunyi 3 0-0 6, Bluntt 4 0-0 8, Chase 3 0-0 6, Quampah 3 0-0 6, Ntiamoah 2 0-1 4, Abinkeng 3 0-4 6. Totals: 29 0-6 59. Elmira 2 5 13 13 New Life Christian 14 38 54 59
Three-point goals: Elmira 2 (E. Ostrander, E. Travis); NLC 1 (Hutter). Total fouls: Elmira 9, NLC 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT WESTFIELD, Pa. Wellsville (57)
Stuck 6 0-2 12, Adams 2 1-2 5, Sebastian 1 0-0 2, Parks 2 0-0 4, Robbins 4 0-2 9, Reitz 2 0-0 6, Palmatier 4 3-3 11, Dunbar 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 4-9 57.
North-Penn Mansfield (28)
Swingle 1 2-2 4, M. Farrer 3 1-2 7, K. Lightner 2 3-5 7, M. Lightner 5 0-0 10, A. Farrer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-9 28. Wellsville 13 28 39 57 NP-Mansfield 12 15 19 28
Three-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Robbins, Reitz 2); NP-Mans. (none). Total fouls: Wellsville 10, NP-Mans. 13. Fouled out: None.