WESTFIELD, Pa. — After an 0-2 start, last year’s Section 5 Class B-2 runner-up has its first win of the year.

Averee Palmatier didn’t miss a shot en route to 11 points as the Wellsville girls basketball team downed North-Penn Mansfield, 57-28, in the opening round of the Jack Bush Tournament on Friday. The Lions, who are in a bit of a transition year after losing a host of contributors from last year’s 17-5 team to graduation, will meet Cowanesque Valley in today’s championship game (5:30 p.m.).

