OLEAN — Wellsville’s trio of Parker Lebenne, Ethan Everett and Ben Jordan won two events each, but Olean earned a tie as its depth helped equalize the score in a Tuesday night boys swimming and diving meet.
The Lions and Huskies tied, 93-93.
Lebenne won the 200 yard freestyle and diving, Everett won the 50 free and 100 free and Ben Jordan won the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. Joe Mariotti also won the 100 backstroke. The Lions took two of three relays.
Gavin Weseman was a double-winner for Olean, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
WRESTLINGALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYWellsville 54, Avoca/Hammondsport 19WELLSVILLE — Cole Hadfield (145), Noah Black (215) and Evin Rought (285) led Wellsville to victory with pins, while the Lions picked up six more weight classes via forfeit.
“It was a good team win,” Wellsville coach Tyler Carman said. “Our guys are starting to learn and get better. They know that going six minus later in the season is really important, not just for team wins but for sectionals. We’re looking forward to a good weekend at Hornell (in their tournament).”
Avoca’s George Drake won a 13-11 over Xander Outman at 152, Nathan Young (118) had a major decision and Nevin Davis (160) and Justin Palmer (172) had pins.
BOYS SWIMMINGAT OLEAN
200 medley relay: Wellsville (Mariotti, B. Jordan, J. Jordan, Everett) 1:53.33 200 freestyle: Labenne (W) 2:11.15 200 IM: Weseman (O) 2:25.03 50 freestyle: Everett (W) 24.59 Diving: Labenne (W) 174.80 100 butterfly: Weseman (O) 1:03.44 100 freestyle: Everett (W) 56.10 500 freestyle: B. Jordan (W) 6:05.36 200 freestyle relay: Wellsville (J. Jordan, Mariotti, B. Jordan, Everett) 1:41.76 100 backstroke: Mariotti (W) 1:05.69 100 breaststroke: B. Jordan (W) 1:11.89 400 freestyle relay: Olean (Weseman, Howard, Landon, Slavinski) 4:01.46
AT WELLSVILLE Welllsville 54, Avoca 19
102: Geffers (W) forfeit, 110*: Acker (W) forfeit, 118: Young (A) MD 16-4 Iantorno, 126: Cicirello (W) forfeit, 132: Riley (W) forfeit, 138: Joslyn (W) forfeit, 145: Hadfield (W) 5:24 T. Davis, 152: Drake (A) 13-11 Outman, 160: N. Davis (A) 5:17 Stamey, 172: Palmer (A) 5:22 Cranmer, 189: Layfield (W) forfeit, 215: Black (W) :26 Lemardt, 285: Rough (W) :27 Stephens.