ARKPORT — The Wellsville softball team came within one batter of not one, but two no-hitters.
Marissa Ordway and Makenzie Cowburn were dominant in their starts on Saturday, leading Wellsville to a sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga with a pair of five-inning triumphs — 17-0 and 21-0 — in non-league action.
And between them, they allowed just one hit.
Ordway struck out 11 and surrendered two walks while picking up the no-hitter in the nightcap. Cowburn fanned 14 with one walk in the opener, allowing a base hit only to the final hitter of the game.
In Game 1, Marley Adams went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and two RBI while Matti Burke was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and four RBI. Emma Dunaway also went 3-for-4 while Maddie Spicer, Cowburn and Marissa Ordway all added two hits.
In Game 2, Lauren Cicirello was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Burke, Spicer and Brazen Beckwith each added two hits for the Lions (4-0). Carley Young chipped in six stolen bases across both games.
SOFTBALL
Belfast 11, Genesee Valley 7
BELFAST — Belfast bounced back from a narrow loss to Friendship to move to 2-1. Genesee Valley suffered its first loss in falling to 1-2.
VOLLEYBALL
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Playing its third match in four days, Salamanca finished the regular season with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 loss.
Jillian Rea had four assists and two aces while Jayden Harris added three aces for the Warriors (6-10). Salamanca will be the No. 7 seed in the Section 6 Class C2 quarterfinals and will visit No. 2 Portville on Tuesday.
FRIDAY
Gowanda 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley dropped its regular season finale in three close sets, 25-21, 25-17, 28-26.
Haley Dorman had three aces, four kills and five blocks for the T-Wolves. Saidy Bolya had three kills and seven blocks, Alexis Shattuck had 18 digs and 11 assists and Joslyn Harris made 22 digs.
GOLF
Allegany-Limestone 35, Ellicottville 20
Allegany-Limestone 32, Randolph 23
ALLEGANY — Andy Rohrs carded a 29 through seven holes to earn medalist honors and key Allegany-Limestone to a pair of victories.
Ryan Lechner took second overall with a 31 for the Gators. Owen Nelson had a 33 for Randolph while Jamison Caldwell and Christopher Calarco each shot a 36 for Ellicottville.
AT BIRCH RUN
(7 holes)
Ellicottville: Caldwell, Calarco 36, Nuzzo 48, Wilson 50
Randolph: O. Nelson 33, G. Nelson 34, Morrison 37, Freeman 45, Hind 55
Allegany-Limestone: Rohrs 29, R. Lechner 31, C. Lechner 36, Johnson 36, Opperman 49