ARKPORT — The Wellsville softball team came within one batter of not one, but two no-hitters.

Marissa Ordway and Makenzie Cowburn were dominant in their starts on Saturday, leading Wellsville to a sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga with a pair of five-inning triumphs — 17-0 and 21-0 — in non-league action.

And between them, they allowed just one hit.

Ordway struck out 11 and surrendered two walks while picking up the no-hitter in the nightcap. Cowburn fanned 14 with one walk in the opener, allowing a base hit only to the final hitter of the game.

In Game 1, Marley Adams went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and two RBI while Matti Burke was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and four RBI. Emma Dunaway also went 3-for-4 while Maddie Spicer, Cowburn and Marissa Ordway all added two hits.

In Game 2, Lauren Cicirello was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Burke, Spicer and Brazen Beckwith each added two hits for the Lions (4-0). Carley Young chipped in six stolen bases across both games.

SOFTBALL

Belfast 11, Genesee Valley 7

BELFAST — Belfast bounced back from a narrow loss to Friendship to move to 2-1. Genesee Valley suffered its first loss in falling to 1-2.

VOLLEYBALL

CCAA EAST

North Collins 3, Salamanca 0

SALAMANCA — Playing its third match in four days, Salamanca finished the regular season with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 loss.

Jillian Rea had four assists and two aces while Jayden Harris added three aces for the Warriors (6-10). Salamanca will be the No. 7 seed in the Section 6 Class C2 quarterfinals and will visit No. 2 Portville on Tuesday.

FRIDAY

Gowanda 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0

CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley dropped its regular season finale in three close sets, 25-21, 25-17, 28-26.

Haley Dorman had three aces, four kills and five blocks for the T-Wolves. Saidy Bolya had three kills and seven blocks, Alexis Shattuck had 18 digs and 11 assists and Joslyn Harris made 22 digs.

GOLF

Allegany-Limestone 35, Ellicottville 20

Allegany-Limestone 32, Randolph 23

ALLEGANY — Andy Rohrs carded a 29 through seven holes to earn medalist honors and key Allegany-Limestone to a pair of victories.

Ryan Lechner took second overall with a 31 for the Gators. Owen Nelson had a 33 for Randolph while Jamison Caldwell and Christopher Calarco each shot a 36 for Ellicottville.

AT BIRCH RUN

(7 holes)

Ellicottville: Caldwell, Calarco 36, Nuzzo 48, Wilson 50

Randolph: O. Nelson 33, G. Nelson 34, Morrison 37, Freeman 45, Hind 55

Allegany-Limestone: Rohrs 29, R. Lechner 31, C. Lechner 36, Johnson 36, Opperman 49

