Wellsville football

Ten letterwinners return from last year’s 3-5 8-man team for coach Bob McMorris at Wellsville. Pictured are, front row (from left): Shane Davidson, Breydan Crittenden, Sam Childs and Anthony Stamey. Back row: Grady Ball, J.J. Howard, Austin Jones and Gavin Murphy. Missing were Austin Stirk and Noah Black.

 J.P. Butler/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Two days shy of the official start of practice, the Wellsville football coaches have already seen a number of positives:

A good collective attitude. Togetherness. The willingness to compete.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social