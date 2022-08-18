WELLSVILLE — Two days shy of the official start of practice, the Wellsville football coaches have already seen a number of positives:
A good collective attitude. Togetherness. The willingness to compete.
Their biggest plus, however, might be something that goes beyond the need for hard work and effort: A mere familiarity.
A year ago at this time, Wellsville was in full transition mode, ushering in not only a new coach — Bob McMorris, who’d returned to the helm 18 years after leading the team from 1991-2003 — but a new style.
The Lions began practice with the intention of playing regular Section 5 football, McMorris with the hopes of reviving a beleaguered program that had gone just 5-32 over the previous five seasons. But by the end of that first week, due to low numbers, they were forced to pivot, becoming the first Big 30 program to join the 8-man ranks.
Scrambling to adjust to a new schedule, new approach and new era, Wellsville, naturally, struggled early, dropping its first two games (to Pembroke and Red Jacket) by a combined count of 91-32. Quickly, though, it found its footing, winning the next three, playing Frewsburg close (37-28 loss) and dropping a competitive playoff quarterfinal to Canisteo-Greenwood (24-6) en route to a 3-5 finish.
A year later, there’s no uncertainty, no big changes. Now in a better spot, Wellsville hopes that stability will lead to even more success in 2022.
“It was the unknown last year,” McMorris acknowledged. “Once you start knowing things … I still count when I draw up plays, ‘do I have eight, do I have nine guys (listed)?’ Am I putting guys in the right position? It’s getting easier and easier to do that stuff. Same with defense, it’s easier to gameplan now that you understand it a little better.”
WHAT Wellsville gained in its acquaintance, however, that’s what it lost in experience.
The Lions graduated six full-time starters, including two who are now playing at the college level: Alex Perkins (Edinboro) and Connor Ferguson (Alfred). They welcome back only four regulars, highlighted by senior running back Shane Davidson and senior lineman Grady Ball, and 10 total letterwinners.
And though early growing pains may again be expected, plenty of good has emerged from those circumstances.
Knowing that there are starting positions there for the taking, a handful of those reserve lettermen have stepped up both as leaders and in the weight room. Numbers have increased as a whole, from the mid- to low-teens (Wellsville finished with just 14 last fall) to 21 at the varsity level, which will allow the Lions to better scrimmage during practice.
And with few incumbents, the competition level has increased, creating a new energy that didn’t always exist last season.
“Last year we knew right away who was starting because the seniors far outweighed the rest of them,” McMorris said. “And there was no competition, and those guys got lazy some days because they knew (their spot was secured). One person driving another makes the whole thing better.
“(It’s been) about a winning attitude and the team. They’re coming together as a team right now pretty quickly.”
THE LIONS, of course, have some key positions to fill, most notably at quarterback, where Perkins lined up last season.
Currently, “three to four” players, McMorris said, are being evaluated for that spot, including freshman Matt Ritter and senior Josh Riggs. But those who don’t wind up under center will be counted on to contribute at other skill spots. And already, McMorris noted, Wellsville is “better in certain areas than where we were last year at this point.”
“I think our team speed is better overall this year,” he said. “Our lack of experience is probably the one downfall, but these kids are listening, they’re picking things up quickly and they’re willing to work, and we’ve got some kids that are gonna be able to play football. It’s just a matter of putting people in the right positions and getting them some experience in those positions.”
Eight-man or 11-man, Wellsville hopes last season was the first step toward a true culture change for a program that had struggled mightily over the last decade at the Section 5 Class B level. The Lions’ three victories were their most since finishing 4-5 in 2013.
However, they’re still in search of their first winning season since capturing a sectional title in 2011.
And that must start with belief, McMorris said.
“We’ve (told the kids), attitude is the first thing,” he said. “You have to think you’re gonna go into these games winning. They’ve been beat down the last few years and we started to bring it back a little last year and … now they need to expect to win when they go out there. They can’t just hope to win, they can’t be satisfied to win one or two games.”
And, “so far the attitude’s been great,” he added. “They gotta learn how to work, teach them how to work and compete. That’s the thing that we’re trying to really emphasize to these kids: compete every day.”
WELLSVILLE AND its players have been told by outsiders that the 8-man game isn’t real football.
Oh, but it’s football, McMorris maintained, a brand that can sometimes be even more exciting and wide open, given the schematic differences with three fewer players on each side (see upcoming related story in the annual Big 30 football edition).
The Lions, admittedly, might not have been thrilled at first about having to make this decision last August. The hope is that, with rising modified numbers, they might be able to return to 11-man football as early as 2023.
Until then, however, this is a reality that they’ve both accepted and embraced. And this is a brand of football under which McMorris, who had a successful run in this position throughout the 90s and early 2000s, top assistant Larry Peacock and his coaching staff believe the Lions can succeed.
“Both of us are excited,” McMorris said, motioning to Peacock, the former Wellsville head coach and defensive assistant at Alfred State. “We both love the game, we both want to see Wellsville do well. And we’re both excited about this upcoming season and what we can put out on the field and how we can influence these kids
“It’s all about developing a proper attitude and work ethic. It’s baby steps sometimes, and other times they move along quickly. But we look forward to coming to practice, and we look forward to the challenge each day.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Grady Ball, senior, 6-2, 230, center/nose
Shane Davidson, senior, 6-2, 195, running back/defensive end
J.J. Howard, sophomore, 6-3, 185, end/defensive back
Austin Jones, sophomore, 6-0, 185, guard/defensive end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Gavin Murphy, senior, 6-1, 250, tackle both ways
Austin Stirk, senior, 5-11, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Noah Black, junior, 5-11, 175, guard/linebacker
Sam Childs, junior, 5-11, 165, running back/linebacker
Breydan Crittenden, junior, 5-10, 165, guard/nose
Anthony Stamey, senior, 5-11, 170, running back/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Matt Ritter (fr., 5-9, 160), Josh Riggs (sr., 6-1, 160)
Running Backs:
Davidson, Xander Outman (fr., 5-10, 160), Stamey, Childs
Ends/Receivers:
Aidan Riley (sr., 5-11, 160), Stirk, Howard, Derek Coleman (fr., 6-2, 180), Jack Davis (fr., 5-7, 150), Jayden Acker (sr., 5-7, 130), Stamey
Guards/Tackles:
Nathan Black (sr., 6-0, 180), Murphy, Evin Rought (sr., 5-9, 240), Noah Black, Crittenden, Jones, Gabe Black (fr., 5-10, 190), Kayden Finch (jr., 5-9, 250)
Centers:
Ball
DefenseEnds:
Davidson, Coleman, Jones
Guards/Tackles:
Murphy, Rought, Crittenden, Ball, Finch
Linebackers:
Outman, Nathan Black, Stamey, Noah Black, Gabe Black, Childs
Defensive Backs:
Ritter, Riley, Stirk, Howard, J. Davis, Riggs, Acker
Kickers/punters:
Davidson
THE SCHEDULE:September
2 — C.G. Finney, 7 p.m. 10 — at Holley, tba 16 — at Pembroke, 7 p.m. 23 — open
October
1 — at Red Jacket, 1 p.m. 8 — at C.G. Finney, 1 p.m. 14 — Holley, 7 p.m. 21 — Pembroke, 7 p.m.
