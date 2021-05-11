WELLSVILLE — On Saturday, Makenzie Cowburn came within the final batter of a no-hitter.
Two days later, the other half of the Wellsville softball team’s dynamic duo also came within one plate appearance of a no-no … but this time, it was the first hitter.
Marissa Ordway struck out 10, walked one and surrendered just one hit — to the first batter she faced — in leading Wellsville to a 15-0, five-inning victory over Alfred-Almond in Game 2 of a two-opponent, non-league doubleheader Monday. That came after she did complete the no-hitter in a sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga over the weekend.
Each was dominant for a second start in a row. In Game 1 Monday, Cowburn struck out 15 while surrendering just one walk and two hits in a 10-1 triumph over Addison. That followed up her 1-hitter against A/C.
Offensively, Maddie Spicer was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Cowburn went 3-for-4 with a double and Mallory Sibble, Matti Burke and Carley Young each posted two hits for the Lions (6-0) in the opener. Bella Benjamin hit a solo home run in the seventh for Addison.
In the nightcap, Marley Adams went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs and Sibble and Emma Dunaway each posted two hits.
“It doesn’t seem like it (by the score), but Alfred-Almond’s pitcher was throwing pellets,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “She really challenged our hitters and we definitely swung the bats well.”
Of his team’s fast start, Burke added, “We do a ton in the offseason. Our players have definitely exceeded expectations in a positive way (so far). We’re happy with the team chemistry and on-field production.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 18, Cuba-Rushford 0, 5 inn.
CUBA — McKinlee Harris struck out six and walked two while throwing a one-hit shutout to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
Malayna Ayers went 2-for-2 with a double while Kelsey Pacer was 2-for-3 with a triple and Madigan Harris added a triple for the Wolverines (2-1).
Sydney Howard picked up the lone hit for Cuba-Rushford (0-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 16, Andover 1, 5 inn.
FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 15 with just one walk, to guide Friendship.
Ross also went 2-for-2 with a grand slam while Claire Calhoun finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles (2-0). Caitlin Stewart added a 2-for-4, 2-run effort in the win.
For Andover (0-2), Kelsie Niedermaier logged the lone run.
Belfast 15, Whitesville 10
BELFAST — Emma Sullivan struck out 11 with three walks and had a three-run triple to lift Belfast.
Trailing 7-2 in the fifth, the Bulldogs (2-1) plated 12 runs in the bottom half to take control. In total, Belfast took advantage of 16 Whitesville walks.
“It was their first game and it looked like our first game,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “We were sloppy at the plate and in the field. It felt like we got lucky to come out with a win tonight. But, as I told the girls, good teams find a way to win, so that was a testament to that.”
Jessica Erdmann struck out eight and Rachel Jackson went 3-for-3 for the Blue Jays (0-1).
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley 6, Scio 1
BELMONT — Ashley Burrows struck out 12 and issued just three walks while throwing a no-hitter to key Genesee Valley.
Sierra Burrows went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Grace Darrin went 2-for-3 with a run and Savannah Werner added a hit for the Jaguars (3-1).
Celina Warboys tallied the lone run for Scio (0-1).