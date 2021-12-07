WELLSVILLE — Emily Costello racked up 21 points, including five 3-pointers, six assists and six steals to power Wellsville to a 61-39 non-league victory over Canisteo-Greenwood on Tuesday night.
Makenna Dunbar posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, Marley Adams had 11 points and nine boards and Jaelyn Knapp chipped in five assists and four rebounds for the Lions (2-0).
Up 12-10 early, Wellsville took over from there. Lillian Mullen finished with 24 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, for Canisteo Greenwood (1-1).
“From that point on, we definitely pulled away,” coach Michelle Alvord said. “Defensively, we were strong — Lillian did score 24, but she had to earn all 24 of those points. Emily set the tone both offensively and defensively right from the beginning.”
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 27, Bolivar-Richburg 17BOLIVAR — Jessica Adenuga registered 10 points and seven rebounds and Anna Huizenga also had 10 points to spark Houghton.
Emily Tankeh also grabbed seven rebounds and Maddie Paschallis handed out five assists for the Panthers (1-0), who used a 17-3 third quarter to turn a 10-8 halftime deficit into a 25-13 cushion.
Kayli Giardini had eight points for Bolivar-Richburg (0-2).
Archbishop Walsh 36, Hinsdale 16OLEAN — Noelle Policastro scored 18 points to lead Archbishop Walsh to a season-opening win.
Bobbi Kirkwood (4 points) controlled the glass with a game-high 11 rebounds while Abby Bailey added four points and Payton Howard hit one 3-pointer for the Eagles.
Hinsdale opened 0-1.
Gowanda 36, Salamanca 26GOWANDA — Gowanda outscored Salamanca 19-8 over the final 16 minutes to turn an 18-17 halftime deficit into a 10-point win.
For Salamanca (0-2), Karina Crouse (6 points) pulled down nine rebounds with three assists, Jillian Rea (7 points) had three boards and Lezly McComber (6 points) had four rebounds.
Clymer 44, Ellicottville 35CLYMER — Ellicottville jumped out to an 18-13 first-quarter lead, but was outscored 31-17 the rest of the way while falling to 1-2.
Clymer improved to 2-1.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIGenesee Valley/Belfast 51, Scio/Friendship 24FRIENDSHIP — Mary Hamer recorded 18 points and Anna Drozdowski notched 13 to propel GV/Belfast to a season-opening victory.
Nevaeh Ross had nine points while Kadence Donahue grabbed nine rebounds for Scio/Friendship (0-1).
AT WELLSVILLE Canisteo-Greenwood (39)
B. Mullen 1 2-2 4, Richardson 1 0-0 2, L. Mullen 9 3-5 24, Peters 2 1-2 5, Burd 1 2-4 5. Totals: 14 8-13 39.
Wellsville (61)
M. Adams 4 3-4 11, Mess 2 1-3 5, Costello 8 0-1 21, Knapp 3 2-2 8, Robbins 0 1-2 1, Coleman 1 2-4 4, Dunbar 4 3-4 11. Totals: 22 12-20 61. Canisteo-Green. 15 23 37 39 Wellsville 21 34 54 61
Three-point goals: C-G 3 (L. Mullen); Wellsville 5 (Costello). Total fouls: C-G 13, Wellsville 12. Fouled out:
Peters (CG).
AT FRIENDSHIP GV/Belfast (51)
Burrows 2 1-2 5, Borden 1 0-0 2, Drozdowski 5 2-8 13, Grusendorf 3 0-0 6, Hamer 9 0-0 18, Sadler 3 1-4 7. Totals: 23 4-14 51.
Scio/Friendship (24)
Ross 3 3-6 9, Dickens 0 2-2 2, Sisson 1 0-0 2, Calhoun 0 1-2 1, Donahue 2 0-0 4, Davenport 2 2-4 6. Totals: 8 8-14 24. GV/Belfast 14 28 35 51 Scio/Friendship 2 9 20 24
Three-point goals: GV/B 1 (Drozdowski); S/F (none). Total fouls: GV/B 19, S/F 16. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
GV/Belfast won.
AT BOLIVAR Houghton (27)
Huizenga 5 0-0 10, Paschallis 2 0-0 4, Tankeh 1 1-2 3, Adenuga 5 0-2 10, Prentice 0 0-0. Totals: 13 1-2 27.
Bolivar-Richburg (17)
R. Giardini 1 0-0 2, K. Giardini 3 0-0 8, Crowley 1 2-3 4, Majot 1 1-2 3, Baldwin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-5 17. Houghton 8 8 25 27 Bolivar-Richburg 4 10 13 17
Three-point goals: Houghton (none); B-R 2 (K. Giardini). Total fouls: Houghton 10, B-R 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT GOWANDA Salamanca (26)
Rea 3 1-2 7, McComber 3 0-0 6, Wolfe 2 0-0 5, K. Crouse 2 2-7 6, Oakes 0 0-2 0, Hogan 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 3-13 26.
Gowanda (36)
Scanlan 4 0-6 8, A. Stevens 3 1-4 7, Lindgren 1 0-0 2, G. Stevens 5 1-1 11, Pupo 0 1-2 1, Rivera 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 4-15 36. Salamanca 6 18 24 26 Gowanda 10 17 23 36
Three-point goals: Salamanca 1 (Wolfe); Gowanda (none). Total fouls: Salamanca 14, Gowanda 19. Fouled out: G. Stevens (G).