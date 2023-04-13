WELLSVILLE — The good news for the Olean High baseball team is that it didn’t surrender a walk to a good Wellsville squad on Thursday.
The bad news is that the Lions still hit the ball up and down the lineup, and for essentially the duration of the game.
Logan Dunbar went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and Wellsville tallied in every inning while downing the Huskies, 11-7, in a non-league matchup. Olean had a manageable two errors and no walks, meaning the Lions’ victory came largely on the strength of its 14 hits.
Aidan Riley went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four stolen bases for Wellsville (3-2). Cody Costello, Cooper Brockway, Tyler Vogel and Trenton Green all added two hits. Dunbar struck out 10 and issued five walks over five innings and he and Gavin Haggerty each allowed three hits on the mound.
The Lions held leads of 5-3 (through three) and 11-5 (through six) before the Huskies got two more runs back in their final at-bats. Thomas Bates finished 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two runs for Olean (0-2).
“We scored in every inning (two in each of the second through sixth frames), and in two of those innings, we had two quick outs and ended up scoring a couple of runs,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “It was pretty clutch to string some hits together and drive in a few. We put the ball in play, had good pitching and our defense was solid. We got out to a good lead, and that allowed us to have some comfort late in the game so that we could save some pitching for (tonight).”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Cuba-Rushford 1
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg registered just enough offense, tallying three key runs in the fifth and sixth, to win what otherwise was a bit of a pitchers’ duel.
Caden Allen struck out seven (3 walks) and surrendered just two hits in a complete-game effort for Bolivar-Richburg. Eli Sleggs essentially matched that effort for C-R, fanning nine while walking two and giving up just three hits.
Aydin Sisson and James Margeson both had a hit, RBI and run scored while David Baldwin added a hit for the Wolverines (2-2). Jacob Smith and Sam Grover tallied the two hits for the Rebels. The teams combined for seven errors.
“Both pitchers threw very well today,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Obviously, there were a few errors behind them, but for being early in the season, there were some nice defensive plays behind both pitchers. We did the little things; got some guys on base, moved them around and got some runs across when we needed them.”
Fillmore 16, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0, 5 inn.
FILLMORE — Damon Wood fired a five-inning no-hitter, racking up 14 strikeouts among 15 total outs to power Fillmore.
Wood’s only blemishes were a walk and two hit batters. Brent Zubikowski homered while Nolan Krzeminski totaled three hits and Mitchell Ward and Jude Beardsley each added two hits for the Eagles (2-0).
“I thought he threw very well,” said Fillmore coach Bill Nolan, whose team plated 10 third-inning runs to pull away. “He threw a lot of pitches in the third inning, but he was able to weather that and see it through.”
Andover/Whitesville 20, Hinsdale 3, 5 innings
HINSDALE — Layton Miller finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead Andover/Whitesville.
A/W plated six runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to pull away from a 1-1 game through the first inning. A/W posted only five hits, but took advantage of 19 walks and seven errors by Hinsdale.
Brody Carlin and Landon Cook combined to allow just two hits in the win.
Robert Childs singled and Jacob Elliott reached on a bunt for the Bobcats (1-1).
ECIC III
East Aurora 4, Pioneer 1
YORKSHIRE — A night after topping East Aurora, 2-1, with a two-run fifth inning, Pioneer found itself on the losing side in the rematch.
It was the first loss of the season for the Panthers (3-0). EA went to 3-2.
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
C-R 000 000 1 — 1 2 3 B-R 010 012 x — 4 3 4 Eli Sleggs (9 SO, 2 BB) and Dean Frank, Caleb Root (3) Caden Allen (7 SO, 3 BB) and Aydin Sisson
AT FILLMORE
R H E
GV/Belfast 000 00 — 0 0 0 Fillmore 13(10) 2x — 16 12 0 Carter Stout (3 SO, 2 BB), Thai Norasethaporn (3) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Turybury Damon Wood (14 SO, 1 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski
HR:
Brent Zubikowski (F)
AT HINSDALE
R H E
A/W 116 66 — 20 5 2 Hinsdale 100 02 — 3 2 7 Brody Carlin (5 SO, 8 BB), Landon Cook (5) (1 SO) and Colton Calladine Henry Schwartz (4 SO, 8 BB), Damion Brown (4) (2 SO, 4 BB), Robert Childs (4) (2 SO, 7 BB) and Peyton Keller
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E