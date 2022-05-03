WELLSVILLE — The bombs keep coming for the Wellsville softball team.
The Lions (14-2) hit three more home runs Tuesday night to break their program record with 14 so far this season, rolling to a 17-0 win over Cuba-Rushford at Tullar Field.
Marissa Ordway pitched a five-inning complete game one-hitter, striking out 10 batters with no walks.
Makenzie Cowburn hit her eighth home run of the season as part of a 3-for-3 day.
Lindsay Stuck went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run for five total RBI while Brazen Beckwith hit her first homer of the season.
Also for Wellsville, Averee Palmatier went 3-for-3 with three RBI and Ordway went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Elyssa Tylor marked the lone hit for C-R.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IFriendship/Scio 13, Andover/Whitesville 0SCIO — Coming off two perfect games over the weekend, Nevaeh Ross pitched her third consecutive no-hitter to lead Friendship/Scio (9-1).
Ross struck out 17 batters with no walks and no hits. A/W had two batters reach base by error. She also hit 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI and her sister Morghyn Ross went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four stolen bases.
Kendra Gleason had a triple and scored twice while Kiara Grover went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI.
Andover/Whitesville’s Makaila Brewster and Zoey Lee combined to strike out six and walk six.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 22, Jasper-Troupsburg/Canisteo-Greenwood 5, 6 innings
JASPER — Skylar Gaddy went 4-for-5 with a trio of doubles and three runs scored to power Fillmore to consecutive wins.
Emily Krzeminski was 3-for-5 with four RBI and Torann Wolfer, Mattie McCumiskey and Saige Friedl all had three hits as Fillmore exploded for 22 total hits while setting a season high in runs. Zoey Beardsley posted two doubles.
Friedl struck out six while scattering seven walks and five hits. Fillmore (6-5) set the tone early by scoring 17 runs over the first three innings, highlighted by an eight-run second.