WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville boys track and field team won all but one event to run away with a tri-meet sweep in Allegany County action on Thursday.
The Lions topper Fillmore, 110-27, and Bolivar-Richburg, 125-13.
Xavier Scott (110 hurdles, 100), Ayden Faulkner (long jump, triple jump), Kamron Dodge (1,600, 3,200) and Grady Ball (shot put, discus) were all double-winners for Wellsville.
The Lions took all three relays and also got wins from Ayden Faulkner (400), Joseph Mariotti (400 hurdles), Noah Joslyn (800), Evan Billings (200) and Brayden Riley (pole vault).
Ray Muzaid-Omar won the high jump for Fillmore, which earned a split with a 59-40 win over the Wolverines.
BOYS TRACK
GV/Belfast 67.5, Cuba-Rushford 41.5
GV/Belfast 70, Scio/Friendship 35
Cuba-Rushford 65, Scio/Friendship 36
CUBA — Scio/Friendship’s Jordan White won four events, but Genesee Valley/Belfast claimed a par of victories in the tri-meet.
White won the 100, 200, long jump and high jump. Also for S/F, Max Morris won the 110 hurdles.
GVBC took both contested relays — the 400 and 1,600 — and got individual wins from Brayden Cooper (800), Hayden Burnell (400 hurdles) and Thayne Cobb (triple jump).
For Cuba-Rushford, Tristan Clayson swept the throws with wins in shot put and discus while Joe Wojciechowski (1,600) and Maddox Keller (400) had a win apiece.
GIRLS TRACK
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville’s Kaylee Oswald swept the throws with firsts in shot put and discus to lead the Lions.
Edahlia Sebastian (100), Ella Green (1,500, Talia O’Connor (400 hurdles), Sam Bidzerkowny (3,000), Brooklyn Dahlgren (high jump) and Addy Clark (pole vault) all claimed individual events for Wellsville and the Lions won all three relays.
Fillmore’s Rachel Hatch was a double-winner with the 100 hurdles and 200 and Kylie Ackerman won the 400.
Bolivar-Richburg won three events from Raegan Giardini (800), Ryleigh Kemp (long jump) and Carmen Crowley (triple jump).
CUBA — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Sophie Zillgitt won three events — the 100 hurdles, 800 and long jump — to lead her team to a pair of victories.
Also for GVBC, Angel Jimerson was a double-winner with firsts in the shot put and discus while Sophia Gambino won the 400 and Allyson Hazelton took the 400 hurdles. GVBC also took the 1,600 relay.
Scio/Friendship’s Lexi Crossley won the 100 and 200 sprints while teammate Cassidy Scholla won the high jump.
For Cuba-Rushford, Libby Drum won the 1,500, Karleigh Truax took the triple jump and Lily Tompkins won the pole vault. C-R also took the 400 relay.
GIRLS TRACK
AT WELLSVILLE
100: Sebastian (W) :14.31; 200: Hatch (F) :28.91; 400: Ackerman (F) 1:11.14; 800: Giardini (BR) 2:38.52; 1,500: Green (W) 6:34.67; 3,000: Bidzerkowny (W) 16:16.29; 400 relay: Wellsville (Clark, Middaugh, Brantley, Sebastian) :56.59; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Miller, Kinnicutt, Budinger, Middaugh) 5:17.80; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Bidzerkowny, Green, Budinger, Kinnicutt) 13:18.17; 100 hurdles: Hatch (F) :18.30; 400 hurdles: O'Connor (W) 1:20.37; long jump: Kemp (BR) 13-1.25; triple jump: Crowley (BR) 30-11.5; high jump: Dahlgren (W) 4-6; shot put: Oswald (W) 36-2.25; discus: Oswald (W) 108-2; pole vault: Clark (W) 7-0.
AT CUBA
100: Crossley (SF) :13.7; 200: Crossley (SF) :28.3; 400: Gambino (GV) 1:04.5; 800: Zillgitt (GV) 2:53.4; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:45.6; 3,000: not held; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (K. Tompkins, Truax, L. Tompkins, Lavery) :58.0; 1,600 relay: Genesee Valley/Belfast (Zillgitt, Lussier, Hazelton, Gambino) 4:48.21; 3,200 relay: not held; 100 hurdles: Zillgitt (GV) :19.4; 400 hurdles: Hazelton (GV) 1:20.2; long jump: Zillgitt (GV) 13-9.5; triple jump: Truax (CR) 29-2.5; high jump: Scholla (SF) 4-5; shot put: Jimerson (GV) 31-6; discus: Jimerson (GV) 76-1; pole vault: L. Tompkins (CR) 6-6.
BOYS TRACK
AT WELLSVILLE
100: Scott (W) :12.47; 200: Billings (W) :26.72; 400: Faulkner (W) :58.88; 800: Joslyn (W) 2:12.78; 1,600: Dodge (W) 5:45.80; 3,200: Dodge (W) 12:26.77; 400 relay: Wellsville (Brantley, Billings, Mariotti, Scott) :49.45; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Perkins, Riley, Cinque, Cooke) 4:46.62; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Webster, Flansburg, Driscoll, Riley) 12:14.44; 110 hurdles: Scott (W) :17.25; 400 hurdles: Mariotti (W) 1:09.52; long jump: Faulkner (W) 18-4.25; triple jump: Faulkner (W) 37-2.5; high jump: Muzaid-Omar (F) 5-0; shot put: Ball (W) 38-0; discus: Ball (W) 105-4; pole vault: Riley (W) 11-6.
AT CUBA
100: White (SF) :11.6; 200: White (SF) :23.8; 400: Keller (CR) :57.6; 800: Cooper (GV) 2:20.4; 1,600: Wojciechowski (CR) 5:15.2; 3,200: not held; 400 relay: Genesee Valley/Belfast (Rinker, Burnell, Laccair, Cobb) :50.1; 1,600 relay: Genesee Valley/Belfast (Rinker, Cobb, Gambino, Cooper) 4:00.3; 3,200 relay: not held; 110 hurdles: Morris (SF) :19.0; 400 hurdles: Burnell (GV) 1:07.3; long jump: White (SF) 20-0; triple jump: Cobb (GV) 37-11; high jump: White (SF) 5-9; shot put: Clayson (CR) 34-11; discus: Clayson (CR) 115-9; pole vault: not held.