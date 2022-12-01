ALMOND — The Wellsville High School wrestling team won all but one weight class Thursday night, running away with a 63-6 victory at Alfred-Almond.

Jack Cicirello (126 pounds), Brayden Riley (145) and Shane Davidson (189) won by pinfall for the Lions. Matt Ritter (152), Xander Outman (160) and Noah Black all won by decision. The Lions also took five classes by forfeit.

