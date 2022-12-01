ALMOND — The Wellsville High School wrestling team won all but one weight class Thursday night, running away with a 63-6 victory at Alfred-Almond.
Jack Cicirello (126 pounds), Brayden Riley (145) and Shane Davidson (189) won by pinfall for the Lions. Matt Ritter (152), Xander Outman (160) and Noah Black all won by decision. The Lions also took five classes by forfeit.
Arkport/Canaseraga 3, Fillmore 2
FILLMORE — Arkport/Canaseraga held off Fillmore 27-29, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 16-14 in five sets.
Aiden Wagner had three kills and three blocks for Fillmore.
For A/C, Noah Drouin had 17 kills and three blocks and Curtis Hardman had nine aces and two kills.
AT ALMOND
102: Geffers (W) forfeit, 110: Spicer (W) forfeit, 118: Clark (W) forfeit, 126: Barns (AA) 3:26 Iantorno, 132: Cicirello (W) :22 Briggs, 138: Stratton (W) forfeit, 145: Riley (W) 3:35 Ledbetter, 152: Ritter (W) 6-5 McMichael, 160: Outman (W) 8-2 Cumberbatch, 172: N. Black (W) 7-4 Smith, 189: Davidson (W) :34 Freeland, 215: G. Black (W) forfeit, 285: Ball (W) forfeit.