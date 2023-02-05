WELLSVILLE — It was Senior Night for the Wellsville girls basketball team.
The Lions gave their two final-year leaders, Sara Reitz and Emily Robbins, the send-off they’d hoped for.
Underclassman Natalie Adams drained five 3-pointers en route to 21 points and added five steals and three assists to key Wellsville past Cuba-Rushford, 63-40, in a non-league rematch on Saturday night.
Averee Palmatier chipped in 13 points and six rebounds and Makenna Dunbar contributed 10 points and six boards for the Lions.
Tied 2-2 after buckets from Robbins and C-R’s Taylor Searle, Wellsville (10-8) ripped off a 16-4 run to take early control and end the first quarter with a 19-8 lead. It then scored eight of the first 10 points of the second quarter before bringing a 38-22 lead into the break.
Lindsay Stuck had a team-best eight rebounds and Robbins had seven boards for the Lions, who used a 17-10 third quarter to push the advantage past 20. Wellsville earned the season sweep after topping the Rebels 53-42 earlier in the year.
“Everyone scored in that first quarter to get us going,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said to wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “Emily had a great overall game and Sara (2 3-pointers) kept her hot streak going, but it was Natalie that dominated both ends of the floor tonight.
“Defensively, we really allowed them to help create our offense, which we need to do more of, especially with the stretch that we have coming up to end the season.”
Searle finished with 16 points while Shae Maples posted 12 for the Rebels (9-8).
NON-LEAGUE Maple Grove 48, New Life Christian 33
BEMUS POINT — Courtney Martin, Haley Johnson and Erin Mansfield all posted 11 points to key Maple Grove.
New Life was within 27-20 at halftime, but the Red Dragons used a 12-2 third quarter to help put the game out of reach.
Brightleen Ngunyi racked up 18 points and 13 rebounds and Marceline Hutter scored 12 points for New Life.
“The girls played well against a much bigger team,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. “(We) just needed to find a way to score in the third quarter.”
BOYS NON-LEAGUE Franklinville 64, Brocton 51
BROCTON — Bretton Blecha had a big outing of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists to key Franklinville.
Grant Cornell also filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals and Beau Bielecki did the same with 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Panthers (7-10, 3-4).
Up 16-14 after the first quarter, Franklinville used a 10-3 second quarter to seize control and maintained that cushion in the second half.
“We played great team ball from everybody that played (Saturday),” said Franklinville coach Scott Shenk, whose team snapped a four-game slide with the victory. “We shared the ball and were very sunselfish. We had players doing the intangible things, diving around for loose balls. It was a great team effort all around for the boys.”
For Brocton (3-15), Jeremy Weisner totaled 16 points and seven rebounds, Michael Garcia had 13 points, four assists and three steals and Nathan Laurito had 11 points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT BEMUS POINT New Life Christian (33)
Hutter 4 4-8 12, Ngunyi 7 4-6 18, Chase 1 0-2 3, Bluntt 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-16 33.
Maple Grove (48)
Martin 5 1-3 11, Johnson 5 0-0 11, Mansfield 4 2-2 11, Cornell 1 1-2 3, Dawes 2 3-4 7, Price 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 7-11 48. New Life 11 20 22 33 Maple Grove 18 27 39 48
Three-point goals: NLC 1 (Chase); MG 3 (Johnson, Mansfield, Price). Total fouls: NLC 15, MG 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Cuba-Rushford (40)
Maples 5 0-2 12, Retz 2 2-2 6, Lavery 2 0-0 4, Demick 1 0-0 2, Searle 4 4-7 16. Totals: 16 6-11 40.
Wellsville (63)
Stuck 1 0-2 2, Adams 8 0-0 21, Sebastian 1 0-0 3, Robbins 2 4-5 8, Reitz 2 0-0 6, Pamatier 6 1-2 13, Dunbar 4 2-2 10. Totals: 24 7-11 63. Cuba-Rushford 8 22 32 40 Wellsville 19 38 55 63
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Maples); Wellsville 8 (Adams 5, Reitz 2, Sebastian). Total fouls: C-R 12, Wellsville 11. Fouled out:
None.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT BROCTON Franklinville (64)
Bielecki 5 4-6 18, Blecha 8 4-6 20, E. Shenk 2 2-5 7, Cornell 5 5-6 19, Callahan 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 15-25 64.
Brocton (51)
Miller 3 0-0 7, Gustafson 1 0-1 2, Garcia 5 0-0 13, Laurito 4 1-2 11, Weisner 6 4-6 16, St. George 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-9 51. Franklinville 16 26 42 64 Brocton 14 17 29 51
Three-point goals: Franklinville 9 (Bielecki 4, Cornell 4, E. Shenk); Brocton 6 (Garcia 3, Laurito 2, Miller). Total fouls: Franklinville 12, Brocton 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Franklinville won.