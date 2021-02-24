WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls basketball team had Marley Adams and Emily Robbins in this one.
It also did a far better job defensively on Aliyah Cole. And after dropping an overtime decision to Bolivar-Richburg, 40-33, in its season-opener a few weeks back, it left no doubt in this one.
Adams (2 steals) registered 13 points and six rebounds and Kaylee Coleman totaled 13 points and nine rebounds to spark the Lions to a 44-20 victory over B-R in a non-league rematch on Tuesday night.
Adams’ and Robbins’ presence was felt in Game 2. The pair combined for 16 points that Wellsville didn’t have back on Feb. 9. But the biggest came with the job it did on Cole, B-R’s 6-foot senior forward, who poured in 32 points in the first game but was limited to just two on Tuesday.
“That right there was the big difference,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord confirmed. “We had both Emily and Marley back. Marley just adds a presence on the defensive end. Even offensively, things just open up for other kids. Our shooting numbers (have gone up significantly) since she came back.”
Emily Costello added 11 points while Jaylynn Mess chipped nine rebounds and three assists for the Lions (4-2). Wellsville limited six of B-R’s seven scorers to two buckets or fewer. McKinley Harris had a team-best six points for the Wolverines (4-2).
“Honestly, credit our defense,” Alvord continued. “We’re improving and we did a really nice job on Cole. Kaylee Coleman has had back-to-back games where she’s played really well on both ends of the floor.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IFillmore 35, Andover 24ANDOVER — Fillmore moved to 4-2 while topping Andover for the second time this season.
Andover fell to 3-4.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIBelfast 49, Scio 15SCIO — Mary Hamer and Kaitlin Sadler each tallied 11 points to pace Belfast (5-2).
Camryn Wiech had nine points for Scio (0-7).
Whitesville 74, Friendship 19WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 40 points and, just five games into her sophomore year, reached the 1,000-point mark in powering Whitesville.
It was the fourth time this season Hall scored 40 or more points. She hit 15 shots, including one trey, and finished 9-of-14 from the free throw line. Kennedy Bledsoe added 11 points for the Blue Jays (5-0).
Neveah Ross had seven points for Friendship (2-3).
AT SCIO Belfast (49)
Sullivan 0 1-2 1, Borden 3 0-0 6, Drozdowski 3 0-0 7, Hamer 5 1-3 11, Sadler 5 1-2 11, Proctor 2 1-2 5, E. Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Wallace 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 4-9 49.
Scio (15)
Crossley 1 0-2 2, Wiech 4 0-0 9, Warboys 1 0-0 2, Grover 1 0-2 2, Stilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-4 15. Belfast 8 23 38 49 Scio 4 4 9 25
Three-point goals: Belfast 1 (Drozdowski); Scio 1 (Wiech). Total fouls: Belfast 8, Scio 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Friendship (19)
Ross 2 3-4 7, Mullen 1 0-0 2, Donohue 2 2-2 6, Harmon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 5-6 19.
Whitesville (74)
Bledsoe 5 1-4 11, Jackson 4 1-2 9, Ainsworth 3 0-0 6, V. Hall 15 9-14 40, Hamilton 2 2-2 6, G. Hall 1 0-2 2. Totals: 30 13-24 74. Friendship 1 7 15 19 Whitesville 28 43 54 74
Three-point goals: Friendship (none); Whitesville 1 (V. Hall). Total fouls: Friendship 21, Whitesville 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Bolivar-Richburg (20)
Pacer 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Nix 2 0-0 4, Mc. Harris 2 1-3 6, Ma. Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-3 20.
Wellsville (44)
M. Adams 6 1-1 13, Mess 1 2-2 4, Costello 3 4-4 11, Robbins 1 1-2 3, Coleman 5 3-4 13. Totals: 16 11-13 44. B-R 6 13 17 20 Wellsville 15 19 31 44
Three-point goals: B-R 1 (Mc. Harris); Wellsville 1 (Costello). Total fouls: B-R 9, Wellsville 6. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville won.