Matt Burke answered his phone from one of the front seats of a charter bus just as his Wellsville softball team was crossing into Long Island and approaching the state-of-the-art Moriches Athletic Complex.
The Lions were given a pep rally on Wednesday and escorted out of town by a series of firetrucks at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. They had a practice and team meal lined up for later in the day as long as the air quality from the Canadian wildfires cooperated.
Yes, having fulfilled what seemed predestined as early as the spring of 2021, Wellsville was already soaking up every minute of its trip to the New York State Class B Final Four. Friendship/Scio, in its return visit in Class D, was almost certainly doing the same. But make no mistake: Both the Lions and Eagles are here to win. And given the years, and postseasons, they’ve had to this point, there’s no reason to think they can’t.
WELLSVILLE IS an impressive 22-1 and has sat at No. 2 in the Class B state rankings for the last several weeks. It’s been mostly dominant in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 62-7 in five contests (good for an average of 12.4 runs per game), but has also proven it can win pressure-packed close games, scoring three seventh-inning runs to down Bath-Haverling, 3-2, in the Section 5 Class B2 championship.
F/S (20-3) has been equally commanding, sitting 20-3 while also ranking No. 2 in the state poll. The Eagles, behind star pitcher Nevaeh Ross, have yet to allow a run in these playoffs, with Ross tossing a two-hit shutout in a sectional championship win over C.G. Finney, a one-hit shutout of Batavia Notre Dame in the crossover and a no-hitter against Westfield in the Far West Regional.
Both deserve to be on Long Island, and each might just be considered a favorite to bring home a state championship. They’ll look to prove as much this afternoon when Friendship/Scio meets Section 3’s Poland (17-4, No. 3 in the state) in a 1 p.m. semifinal and Wellsville takes on Section 9’s Marlboro (18-2, No. 4 in the state) in a 4 p.m. Class B semi.
“I’ve been on the bus and I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what it’s taken to get to this point,” Burke said, “and there’s certainly a lot of things that factor into it. Our players have put in the time and the effort, and it’s paid off. Our coaches have been dedicated and they’ve made all the difference in the world.”
And both Wellsville and F/S have made good on a promise that seemed to be there three years ago.
IN THAT first post-pandemic season of 2021, both teams went as far as they could (there was no state tournament due to COVID-19), winning sectional titles with freshman pitchers — the Eagles with Ross and Wellsville with Makenzie Cowburn. A year ago, each made it to the Far West Regional, with F/S actually advancing a step further to its first NYS Final Four as a combined program.
Three seasons in, with the bulks of those rosters STILL intact, both had excellent springs once more. But there’s still a final box to check for both programs: Wellsville wanted to avenge its Far West Regional loss from last year (check), reach its first NYS semis under Burke (check) and give itself a chance for some state hardware. F/S has high hopes for finishing what it began last spring, when it fell to Deposit/Hancock in the Class D semis.
No matter how things go today, however, both Burke, F/S’ Deb Warner and their players can be gratified by the fact they’ve made those fledging dreams of 2021 a reality in 2023 while ushering in a true golden era for their program.
“I have a tremendous sense of pride being able to wake up everyday and realize that I’m the Wellsville High School softball coach,” Burke said. “There’s a lot of responsibility and there’s high expectations, but I wouldn’t want it any other way because our past successes have created this, and the young ladies on the team know that and they’re ready to meet the challenge. …
“I told the team (Wednesday): Don’t take anything for granted and enjoy every moment of our time in Long Island. They’ve earned it, they’ve earned the right to enjoy this. We’re certainly coming out to play winning softball team, but we also want to enjoy the experience.”
A BUZZSAW to this point — they won their crossover and FWR by a combined score of 30-5 — the Lions are confident, but respectful of what stands in the way in Marlboro (and potentially either Windsor or No. 1 Ichabod Crane in Saturday’s final).
“Marlboro has an excellent team, and that’s to be expected when you reach the state Final Four,” Burke said. “Everybody is really good. Our team is excited and we’re looking forward to competing, we’re looking forward to the challenge. I’m confident in our team; we have a good feeling about what we’ve done, but also what we still can do.”
Wellsville boasts both dominant pitching in Cowburn and a lineup that can hit the ball 1-9 while averaging double-digit runs per game. F/S has arguably the top Class D pitcher in the state in Ross and a capable offense, headlined by Ross and her battery mate younger sister, Morghyn.
What are the keys for each today?
“The key is playing a complete game — offensively and defensively,” Burke said. “That’s the key. Everybody at this tournament is extraordinarily good. You just have to be at your best and play the best that you can and that’s what gives you the chance to win.”