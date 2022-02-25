WELLSVILLE — Kaylee Coleman’s name might not have leapt from the box score.
The senior forward had one bucket on the night. She wasn’t her team’s leading rebounder or assist-maker. But still, she played as big a role in the Wellsville girls’ basketball squad’s playoff-opening victory as any of her teammates.
Coleman held Attica leading scorer Emily Gersitz scoreless in the first half and Wellsville limited her to just seven points for the game — half her season average — in downing the Blue Devils, 49-39, in a Section 5 Class B2 quarterfinal on Friday night.
Marley Adams and Emily Costello both had strong all-around efforts for the third-seeded Lions (16-4). The former went for 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists while Costello piled up 13 points (with three 3-pointers), six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Additionally, Jaelyn Knapp posted 14 points and Makenna Dunbar chipped in five rebounds and four assists.
But this game largely came down to Wellsville’s defensive effort.
Second-leading scorer Chase Harding managed 14 points for No. 6 Attica (14-7), but Coleman and the Lions did enough to slow down Gersitz while holding the Blue Devils to 39 points for the game. Wellsville jumped out to a 21-11 first-quarter lead, but the turning point came in the second quarter, when the Lions used an 11-3 frame to bring a 31-14 lead into the break.
“That’s kind of how we go,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord, whose team will meet No. Livonia (16-5) in Monday’s semifinals, of the staunch defensive showing. “We did a nice job on Gersitz and we did a nice job on the boards. We were able to push the tempo a little bit and get some buckets.
“But Kaylee did a great job guarding their leading scorer (Gersitz). All seven of her points came in the third and fourth quarter after we moved some people around.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Fillmore 53, Wheatland-Chili 31
FILLMORE — Emma Cole and Jadyn Mucher both posted double-doubles as unbeaten Fillmore opened the postseason with a familiar result.
Cole totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds and Mucher scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Eagles (21-0). Hannah Russell contributed 12 points and six steals.
“I think we had to work off a bit of rust from a long layoff,” said Fillmore coach Tom Parks, whose team hadn’t played since topping GV/Belfast in its season finale nine days earlier, “but the girls picked it up and looked like themselves as the game wore on.”
Fillmore will meet either No. 4 C.G. Finney or No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga in next week’s semifinals.
Emily Parker had seven points for No. 8 Wheatland-Chili (3-19).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 62, Belfast 56
BELMONT — Mary Hamer registered 21 points and GV/Belfast rode a strong first half to a quarterfinal victory.
Katlin Sadler added 12 points for the third-seeded JagDogs (16-5). GV/B built up a 31-16 halftime lead, but found itself in a close game from the end of the third quarter on after having trouble with South Seneca’s press and going just 12-of-26 from the line.
“Our free throws just absolutely killed us,” GV/B coach Jim Schneider said. “We had every opportunity to hold a commanding lead, but free throws hurt us.
“Our defense was really what won the game for us. They full-court pressed us the whole game. We did the right things in the first half, but we struggled making those simple plays against it in the second half.”
Still, Schneider added, “We were able to regain our composure and hang in there and chip away. It was really good to watch good, tough basketball and tonight, it was really tough.”
Ciera Babcock and Chloe Shaulis had 16 and 14 points, respectively for No. 6 South Seneca (10-12).
GFLCAA TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
New Life Christian 37, Rochester Rapids 18
ROCHESTER — Brightleen Ngunyi collected 16 points and 16 rebounds to guide No. 2 New Life Christian.
Sydney Feldbauer added her own symmetrical double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for NLC (13-5), which won without leading scorer Marceline Hutter, who injured her ankle earlier in the week.
“It was nice to see Sydney step up (in Hutter’s absence),” New Life coach James Hutter said. “Brightleen’s stepped up to do a lot of the ball-handling as well.”
New Life will meet the Syracuse Eagles in today’s title contest. Elena Bradley had seven points for No. 3 Rochester.